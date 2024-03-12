KITS Collaborates with Cisco on Cybersecurity Training in Karnataka

Cisco, a renowned global technology provider, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Karnataka Innovation Technology Society (KITS), a department under the Government of Karnataka's Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology.

The collaboration aims to train 40,000 individuals in cybersecurity skills and awareness. Emphasizing gender inclusivity, women will constitute half of the trained workforce, addressing the increasing demand for cyber talent. This initiative responds to organizations' imperative to enhance defenses against an ever-evolving and intricate threat landscape.

Based on Cisco's Cybersecurity Readiness Index, 90% of Indian organizations anticipate cybersecurity incidents disrupting their operations within the next 12 to 24 months. Additionally, an Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA) report reveals that 40% of cybersecurity teams in Indian organizations are understaffed, highlighting the pressing need for skill development. This collaboration reflects a shared dedication to preparing students with job-ready cybersecurity expertise to address the escalating security challenges of the future.

Furthermore, the partnership will incorporate a 'Train the Trainers' initiative aimed at equipping college faculty members with the necessary knowledge and skills to establish a resilient cyber ecosystem. This program will prioritize enhancing cyber awareness among citizens, empowering them to fortify their defenses and navigate online spaces with increased safety and security.

"As the digital-first world evolves, placing cybersecurity at the forefront, the imperative to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills to identify and respond to cyber threats has become increasingly crucial. Our collaboration with the Karnataka Innovation Technology Society and the Government of Karnataka Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity underscores our commitment to empowering disadvantaged sections of society, including students, teachers, and senior citizens, with critical cybersecurity skills and awareness to protect against threats and be safer online. As we navigate the new world, we remain steadfast in our mission to enable individuals to defend digital domains and create a secure and sustainable future for all.’’ said Harish Krishnan, Managing Director and Chief Policy Officer, Cisco India & SAARC.

Cisco will extend its collaboration with the Government of Karnataka Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity to enhance cybersecurity awareness and skill development among students and professionals. Through Cisco Networking Academy, renowned for its enduring IT skills-to-jobs programs, Cisco will aid in curriculum development by offering cybersecurity courses.

The partnership will include webinar sessions and knowledge workshops for students, featuring a spectrum of courses spanning from foundational to advanced levels. These efforts underscore Cisco's commitment to empowering individuals with the essential skills needed to navigate the dynamic landscape of cybersecurity effectively, thereby contributing to the state's broader cybersecurity ecosystem.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr Ekroop Caur, IAS, Department of Electronics, IT, Bt, Government of Karnataka said, "The need for a cyber-resilient workforce is integral. We look forward to working with Cisco, to empower young professionals across the state with essential skills and job-ready capabilities to safeguard themselves and organizations from risks in an increasingly digital-driven world. Through this engagement, we will be imparting cybersecurity skilling for 40,000 individuals, aiming for 50% of the beneficiaries to be women.’’

These strategic alliances mark a significant advancement in Cisco's mission to narrow the digital skills gap and equip India's workforce for future job opportunities.