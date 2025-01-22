Kodak Alaris Refreshes Document Scanner Portfolio with Upgraded Models

Kodak Alaris has introduced enhancements across its recognized document scanner lineup, including updates to the KODAK S2085f Scanner, the S3000 Series, and the S3000 Max Series Scanners. These upgrades offer a wider range of options designed to address evolving customer requirements and ensure compliance with FADGI (Federal Agencies Digital Guidelines Initiative) standards for government records.

Enhanced Features for Improved Performance

The upgraded scanners deliver:



- High Speed and Accuracy: Optimized for seamless and efficient workflow automation.

- Versatile Image Processing: Industry-leading capabilities with multiple image processing modes for diverse workflows.

Flexible Imaging Modes

To maximize operational efficiency, users can toggle between:



1. Host Image Processing:



- Utilizes the attached PC's resources to achieve maximum scanning speed.

- Ideal for high-volume production environments where speed is critical.



2. Onboard Image Processing:

- Reduces strain on the PC, freeing resources for other operations during scanning.

FADGI Compliance

All new models are equipped with built-in support for FADGI standards, ensuring compliance with government digital preservation guidelines. Users can enable FADGI processing mode effortlessly as needed.

Kodak Alaris continues to set industry benchmarks for image quality and workflow adaptability, providing businesses with reliable, high-performance scanning solutions tailored to their needs.

Megan Bevilacqua, Senior Product Manager at Kodak Alaris, said: “These best-in-class scanners stand out for their superior image quality and versatile media handling capabilities. We continue to invest in our product lines to ensure we add value and address the changing needs of our customers in a world where paper-based and native digital data coexist, helping them to make sense of their information.

“This latest refresh builds on our long history of leadership in the document capture space and further enhances our broad scanner portfolio, combining unparalleled ease of use with proprietary features to make it easy for users to capture paper-based information and deliver the data into core business applications quickly and accurately. With the introduction of multiple image processing modes, we can provide our customers with much greater flexibility to support their business and enable productivity growth that lasts.”

