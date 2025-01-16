Konica Minolta to Display Digital Printing Solutions at PrintPack 2025

Konica Minolta, a provider of Imaging and Business solutions, announces its participation in PrintPack 2025, where it will launch AccurioPress 14010S and present an extensive portfolio of digital printing solutions designed to transform the commercial printing, packaging and label industries. This participation will help showcase innovative technologies that address the evolving needs of print professionals across various segments.

Visitors to PrintPack 2025 will experience live demonstrations of these cutting-edge printing solutions at the Konica Minolta booth. Technical experts will be available to provide detailed insights into each system's capabilities and discuss specific business applications. The exhibition is scheduled from -5, 2025, at the India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR.

The highlight of Konica Minolta's showcase will be the launch of the AccurioPress 14010S, featuring groundbreaking white toner capability. This flagship high-volume press not only delivers impressive speeds of up to 140 A4 pages per minute but also introduces the game-changing ability to print white on colored and transparent media. This innovative feature opens up new possibilities for print service providers to create premium applications such as window graphics, specialty packaging, and high-end marketing materials, enabling them to expand their service offerings and capture high-value market segments.

The company will also showcase its latest innovations in label printing with the AccurioLabel 230 (AL230), designed specifically for the growing digital label market. This machine offers high-resolution output and is optimized for short runs, providing flexibility in label production.

