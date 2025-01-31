Konica Minolta Receives BLI 2025 A3 Line of the Year Award 

Konica Minolta has been awarded the "Buyers Lab (BLI) 2025 A3 Line of the Year Award" by Keypoint Intelligence, an independent U.S.-based evaluator of office document equipment and solutions. This award recognises the bizhub 1i series of A3 multifunction printers (MFPs) for their performance, reliability, image quality, and productivity.

The award is given to a single company with the best A3 MFP lineup of the year. The bizhub 1i series was recognised for its user-friendly design, cloud integration, and security features, supporting evolving workplace needs. The evaluation highlighted the series' strong performance across all tested criteria.

Additionally, four models— bizhub C451i, bizhub C551i, bizhub C651i, and bizhub C751i —received BLI Pick Awards 2025. These models were recognized for their fast scanning and printing capabilities, addressing the growing demand for digitized office environments and hybrid work solutions.

"The bizhub i-Series A3 Line of the Year Award from Keypoint Intelligence validates our endeavour to delivering top of the line document equipment solutions to the Indian market," said Manish Gupta, Head of Product Lifecycle Management and Planning Division, Konica Minolta Business Solutions, India. "Being the only company to receive this coveted recognition in the A3 MFP category cements us as innovators in the industry. The bizhub 1i Series has been particularly well received in India, where the face of businesses is ever changing. The series' advanced security features, cloud connectivity, and exceptional productivity align perfectly with the evolving needs of Indian enterprises, from large corporations to growing SMEs."

Konica Minolta - Workplace Productivity and Employee Well-Being

Konica Minolta is addressing five key material issues throughout its business, including enhancing job satisfaction and corporate revitalisation. The company remains focused on fostering an environment that enables higher productivity, increased creative opportunities, and a workplace where individuals can contribute effectively.

