Kore.ai Recognized for Conversational AI in Customer Service

Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise conversational and generative AI platform technology, is recognized by The Forrester Wave: Conversational AI for Customer Service, Q2 2024. Kore.ai was evaluated alongside 13 other conversational AI providers and got the highest score in the “Current Offering” category.

Providers were evaluated against 23 criteria. Kore.ai received top scores in the Vision, Roadmap, and Partner Ecosystem criteria (in the “Strategy” category) as well as in the Language Models and Generative AI support, Orchestration of AI Assets, Omnichannel, Digital User Experience, Voice Support, Answer Management, Business Insights, and Trust, Security and Privacy criteria (in the “Current Offering” category).

“AI is a deeply transformative technology that can profoundly impact the enterprise in many ways. We have demonstrated the positive impact of AI through our ability to anticipate market needs and consistently deliver at scale. The recognition from Forrester validates for us our robust platform strengths, vision, and commitment to innovation,” said Raj Koneru, CEO and Founder of Kore.ai.

The Forrester Wave on Conversational AI for Customer Service evaluated 14 top vendors. Vendors in this market differentiate themselves by effectively orchestrating multiple AI assets to deliver smarter, more useful chatbots and intelligent virtual assistants (IVAs).

“Kore.ai’s offering moves from strength to strength, with leading omnichannel features, modern security and trust capabilities, and an excellent digital user experience. …Reference customers praised the company’s development tools and prebuilt applications. Kore.ai injects modern AI into many customer service use cases, making it a good fit for companies wanting AI capabilities across the contact center,” the Forrester report stated.

At its recent global customer conference, Kore.ai Konversations 2024, the company hosted over 200 leading enterprises to discuss the AI landscape. Senior executives endorsed Kore.ai’s vision, platform capabilities, innovation roadmap, and how it supports their business objectives.

Forrester’s recognition is the latest in a series of rankings by analyst firms for Kore.ai. The company was named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms in 2022 and 2023 and consistently positioned as a Leader in the Everest PEAK Matrix, IDC MarketScape, ISG Provider Lens, Aragon Research Globe, and G2 Crowd’s Intelligent Virtual Assistants and Bot Platforms categories.

