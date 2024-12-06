Kore.ai Introduces AI for Work to Enhance Workplace Efficiency

Kore.ai, an AI agent platform, has launched AI for Work, a comprehensive platform aimed at streamlining business workflows, breaking down information silos, and enhancing employee productivity. The platform is designed to enable enterprises to leverage AI for improved efficiency and intelligent decision-making across organizational levels.

Advertisment

Key Benefits of AI for Work

Based on beta customer results, AI for Work has demonstrated a significant impact, helping companies achieve:

- 30-50% Faster Information Retrieval: Reduced time spent searching for information across fragmented systems.

- Improved Workflow Automation: Streamlined processes for higher operational efficiency.

- Enhanced Productivity: A comprehensive AI-powered platform to simplify work tasks.

Advertisment

Addressing Workplace Challenges

Knowledge workers often spend up to 30% of their time searching for information in disconnected systems. While existing solutions address isolated issues, enterprises require a unified platform that securely integrates data sources and fosters AI innovation across teams.

According to Gartner, by 2028, 33% of enterprises will adopt agentic AI solutions, a significant increase from less than 1% in 2024. Kore.ai’s AI for Work addresses these needs with differentiated capabilities.

Advertisment

Core Features of AI for Work

1. Secure Enterprise Search

- Leverages Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) for secure, role-based access to information.

- Supports 100+ pre-built connectors and enables the creation of new connectors without coding.

- Provides instant ROI by delivering context-aware answers across authorized applications and documents.

Advertisment

2. Universal Orchestrator

- Manages complex workflows across specialized AI agents with capabilities like searching, reasoning, summarizing, content generation, and API integration.

- Features intelligent planning, real-time context sharing, and multi-step task execution for seamless coordination.

3. Enterprise Marketplace

Advertisment

- Offers pre-built AI agent solutions for domains like HR, IT, and recruitment.

- Includes templates for common business workflows to accelerate deployment.

4. Agentic Applications

- Pre-built applications to handle multi-step workflows with high precision.

- Includes a prompt library and no-code tools for creating tailored agentic workflows across enterprise systems.

Advertisment

5. Extensible Agentic Platform



- Compatible with multiple large language models (LLMs), custom assistants, and third-party copilots.

- Features admin controls to ensure compliance and implement guardrails for responsible AI usage.

Redefining the Modern Workplace

With AI for Work, Kore.ai seeks to revolutionize enterprise operations, making workflows more efficient and enabling teams to focus on higher-value tasks. By offering a secure and extensible platform, it empowers businesses to integrate AI seamlessly and scale responsibly.

Advertisment

Transforming Enterprise Nerve System

"The modern enterprise is at a tipping point where knowledge workers must shift from navigating complexity to driving meaningful outcomes. Existing tools and workflows don’t match the pace of innovation and the demand for efficiency," said Raj Koneru, CEO and Founder of Kore.ai. “AI for Work brings the convergence of intelligence, accessibility, and empowerment. By combining advanced RAG based search, multiagent AI automation, and a no-code AI agent platform, we’re not just enhancing productivity—we’re democratizing AI innovation at every level of the organization to shape the future of work.”

Future-Ready Workforce Solutions

Organizations leveraging AI for Work have reported significant improvements in efficiency and accuracy:

- Investment Banking Use Case: A U.S.-based investment banking firm experienced a 4x improvement in speed and accuracy of search results for wealth advisors. The platform enabled rapid access to insights from over 100,000 reports and knowledge artefacts.

- Pharmaceutical Sector Use Case: A large pharmaceutical company automated more than 70% of routine IT support tickets, streamlining operations and reducing response times.

These examples highlight the potential of AI for Work to transform workflows across industries, improving productivity and operational efficiency.

"Generative AI is shaking up every aspect of work,” said Yuliya Teteryuk, Customer Care Director at Autodoc. "We are passionate about using technology to empower our people. That's why we partnered with Kore.ai to integrate AI into our customer and employee support operations. We have observed 74% first-call resolution and significant savings. Our people are happier. We are excited about the simplicity, potential, and benefits AI for Work brings to the table.”

Platform for Enterprise Innovation

"Enterprises today grapple with fragmented knowledge and siloed systems," said Prasanna Arikala, Chief Technology Officer at Kore.ai. "AI for Work transforms this reality by unifying enterprise intelligence and automation in a secure platform that grows with your organization's needs. Built on our agent platform – and trusted by over 400 Fortune 2000 companies for its security, compliance, and governance features - it enables enterprises to turn tribal knowledge into strategic assets, democratize AI innovation, and reimagine how work gets done."

Read More:

Cyber Crimes with Emerging Techs and Possible Resolutions