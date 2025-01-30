Kore.ai Launches AI for Process Platform for Enterprise Automation

No-Code Platform Enables Intelligent Process Orchestration at Scale

Kore.ai has introduced AI for Process, a no-code platform designed to help enterprises automate and optimize knowledge-intensive operations. The platform allows organizations to build, deploy, and manage custom AI agents or Agentic Apps at scale. These agents can understand context, make complex decisions, and orchestrate sophisticated workflows. AI for Process supports a cloud-agnostic approach, customizable tools, and seamless integration with diverse systems, enabling enterprises to optimize processes securely and efficiently.

Addressing Limitations of Traditional Process Automation

Traditional process automation often faces challenges in decision-making and scalability. AI for Process overcomes these limitations by shifting from rules-based automation to intelligent process orchestration. This approach unlocks new possibilities for enterprise operations, enhancing efficiency and adaptability.

Proprietary Agentic RAG for Accuracy

The platform features a proprietary Agentic RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) that integrates advanced retrieval with intelligent agent orchestration. This results in improved accuracy and contextual understanding, reducing the need for human intervention while maintaining control over data security, compliance, and outcomes.

Key Features of AI for Process

AI for Process introduces several capabilities to support enterprise automation:

- Intelligent Agent Framework & Orchestration: The platform includes specialized agents for specific functions, such as orchestrator agents for workflow coordination, reasoning agents for decision-making, task agents for workflow automation, knowledge agents for information processing, and API agents for system integration. An Agent Evaluation Framework assesses agents, evaluates execution plans, tracks milestones, analyzes decision trajectories, identifies risks, and validates tool usage patterns.



- No-Code Development Environment: The platform provides a no-code environment with a visual workflow designer, 65+ pre-built prompt templates, and drag-and-drop integration. It also includes tools for testing, validation, version control, and deployment management.

- Enterprise Integration Hub: AI for Process integrates with commercial or open-source LLMs and major cloud providers (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), ensuring flexibility and avoiding vendor lock-in. Pre-built connectors for enterprise data sources and APIs, along with real-time data synchronization, maintain consistent information flow across systems.

- Human-in-the-Loop: The platform incorporates human touchpoints within automated workflows, enabling asynchronous actions, approvals, and form inputs as part of the process.

- Security and Governance: AI for Process ensures data security through anonymization, protection against prompt injection attacks, custom content filters, and audit trails. Centralized governance controls manage role-based access, while AI guardrails and compliance features mitigate risks in regulated industries.

Future Outlook for Agentic AI

By 2028, Gartner predicts that agentic AI will be included in 33% of enterprise software applications. AI for Process positions enterprises to leverage this trend, offering advanced automation capabilities that drive efficiency and innovation.

"Traditional enterprise process automation was limited by rigid, rule-based systems lacking any autonomy," said Raj Koneru, CEO & Founder of Kore.ai. "With the advent of advanced AI models capable of evaluation and reasoning, we’re ushering in a new era where intelligent AI agents can independently manage business processes, reducing over-reliance on human support. AI for Process enables enterprises to design scalable, reliable Agentic Apps that redefine efficiency while elevating humans into more strategic, supervisory roles."

AI for Process Delivers Significant Business Outcomes

Kore.ai’s AI for Process platform is enabling transformative automation efficiencies for customers. The platform has achieved 40-60% faster processing times, 35-45% operational cost savings, and approximately 60% reduction in human review dependency. Early use cases include customer support, loan application and KYC processing, support ticket analysis, automated knowledge creation, contract analysis, lead processing, and proposal generation.

Case Study: North American Healthcare Provider

A leading North American healthcare provider implemented AI for Process and realized significant improvements. The platform reduced average handle time (AHT) by 30 seconds and improved call wrap accuracy by 90%. These advancements enhanced operational efficiency and customer satisfaction, demonstrating the platform’s ability to optimize knowledge-intensive processes and deliver measurable business outcomes.

“The future of enterprise operations lies in AI agents collaborating to manage and optimize processes under human supervision,” said Prasanna Arikala, CTO and Head of Products of Kore.ai. “These agents will operate autonomously, seamlessly discovering and working with each other. Achieving this vision requires a robust AI agent platform integrating autonomous agents, advanced knowledge retrieval, and intelligent orchestration. With AI for Process, we’re delivering these future-ready capabilities today.”

