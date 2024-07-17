Kore.ai Launches GALE to Accelerate Gen AI Adoption for Enterprises

Kore.ai, a provider of enterprise generative and conversational AI platform technology, announced GALE—Generative AI and LLM Platform for Enterprises. This platform enables businesses to build GenAI applications that enhance productivity and innovation.

GALE is the industry's first dedicated GenAI application platform designed for the rapid development and deployment of advanced AI applications in an enterprise environment. It features a no-code toolset and visual interface, allowing developers without specialized AI expertise to experiment with multiple models and prompts and build and deploy AI agents.

A recent McKinsey report indicates that while organizations are eager to deploy GenAI across business units, they face implementation challenges, struggle to find suitable use cases, and often fail to scale AI solutions to derive business value. Additionally, they lack tools for their teams to experiment with foundational models and manage AI responsibly to ensure safety.

“The launch of transformer models has taken the world by storm, leaving enterprises wondering where to start and how to leverage advanced AI for delivering business value,” said Kore.ai CEO and founder Raj Koneru. “GALE addresses the fragmentation and limitations within the current ecosystem. It’s a cohesive platform integrating core AI app-building functionalities with built-in guardrails. None of the hyperscalers or other GenAI app providers offer customers an end-to-end capability to experiment with a range of LLM or SLM models to develop, deploy, and manage sophisticated GenAI apps. GALE does.”

GALE, using the Kore.ai platform, aims to simplify AI application development and speed up GenAI adoption for businesses. It reduces development time by up to 50% and supports rapid prototyping. The platform integrates with enterprise systems, facilitating seamless incorporation and enabling large-scale AI implementations.

No-code flow-builder and drag-and-drop interface enable the creation of complex workflows, apps, and AI agents quickly, reducing dependency on specialized technical resources.

Model Hub provides businesses with centralized access to over 30 AI models (community, open-source, or fine-tuned), for refining and fine-tuning them to suit specific business needs.

AI Agents automate complex tasks and workflows, increasing operational efficiency and allowing businesses to focus on strategic initiatives.

Prompt Studio offers a playground for developers to craft the right prompts, allowing businesses to move from ideas to production faster.

“As enterprise adoption of GenAI picks up pace, organizations are looking to achieve faster time to value from AI initiatives. They need platforms that offer an easy way to experiment with, build, deploy, and scale AI agents and applications,” said Vaibhav Bansal, Vice President, Everest Group. “Typical platform features include an AI/ML orchestration layer for efficient model management, the ability to seamlessly connect with enterprise data, a low-code interface, and an application development layer for deploying AI agents or apps. Beyond these, enterprises need access to the best-performing foundation models, provisions to bring their model, guardrails to ensure fairness and data security, the ability to finetune models on enterprise data, and pre-configured GenAI libraries and frameworks for different use cases. Enterprise-grade GenAI platforms that support such features promise an exciting future and have the potential to be the one-stop suite for all AI-related needs of an enterprise.”

GALE stands out as an enterprise-grade platform agnostic to LLM models, cloud infrastructure, and applications, offering customers maximum choice and flexibility in deploying AI. With prebuilt templates and out-of-box integrations, it triggers massive, enterprise-wide automation through GenAI use cases. Companies can transform their business processes, from front-office to back-office, by building AI agents targeting a specific task or creating complex agentic workflows that automate tedious, time-consuming jobs across the organization.

GALE is positioned as a versatile platform compatible with various LLM models, cloud infrastructures, and applications, providing businesses with extensive deployment options for AI. Equipped with prebuilt templates and integrations, it facilitates widespread automation across enterprises through GenAI applications. Organizations can streamline operations across front-office and back-office functions by developing task-specific AI agents or intricate automated workflows. Currently, over 100 companies in sectors like banking, healthcare, insurance, and retail are utilizing GALE's beta version to enhance:

Market intelligence research through AI agents.

Knowledge management and trend analysis via automated content summarization.

Diverse content creation for creative, technical, and business purposes.

Automation of workflows such as claims processing, customer orders, inventory management, and invoicing.

