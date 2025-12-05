Kovai.co’s Document360 crosses USD 10M ARR

Kovai.co, a bootstrapped AI-first B2B SaaS company, has announced that its flagship knowledge management platform, Document360, has surpassed USD 10 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR). The company is now targeting USD 25 million ARR by 2028, driven by accelerating global demand for AI-powered knowledge automation and a planned Rs. 220 crore investment in its Coimbatore development centre over the next three years.

Document360 is now the second Kovai.co product to cross the USD 10M ARR threshold, following its enterprise BizTalk Server management solution, BizTalk360. The achievement places Kovai.co among a rare category of global bootstrapped SaaS companies with two products scaling beyond USD 10 million without external funding. The company’s overall revenue now exceeds USD 20 million.

Kovai.co’s major investment will expand product development, enhance AI capabilities, and support global market growth while reinforcing its commitment to building world-class SaaS products from Tier-2 India.

“This is a landmark moment not just for Kovai.co, but for Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, and the Indian SaaS ecosystem,” said Saravana Kumar, Founder & CEO of Kovai.co. “In an era where AI is transforming how enterprises create, manage and deliver knowledge, Document360 is emerging as a mission-critical platform. Our ₹220 crore commitment to Coimbatore will supercharge innovation, deepen our AI capabilities, and strengthen the region’s position as a global technology centre.”

Document360 is expected to grow 40–45% annually over the next three years, with Coimbatore becoming the central hub for advanced engineering, AI development and talent expansion. Launched in 2019, the platform has evolved into one of the world’s leading knowledge management solutions, competing with global category leaders while securing enterprise wins across IT, SaaS, healthcare, manufacturing and government sectors. Its 1,500+ customers include VMware, NHS, Ticketmaster, Payoneer, Virgin Red, and Comcast.

As organisations accelerate AI-driven automation, Document360 provides the structured knowledge foundation, intelligent search, and instant-answer capabilities required to support global teams and enterprise workflows.

Kovai.co is also preparing its next product milestone, aiming for Turbo360, formerly Serverless360, to become its third USD 10M ARR success. Turbo360 serves as an advanced Azure cloud management platform that identifies cost-saving opportunities and monitors complex cloud environments.

