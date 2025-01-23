KPMG Report on India's Role in the Global Digital Economy

KPMG in India unveiled its report, “India’s Digital Dividend: A Strategic Roadmap Towards Becoming a Global Digital Leader,” at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025 in Davos. The report was introduced during a joint panel discussion by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and KPMG in India, exploring India’s growing influence in the global digital economy.

Advertisment

The event featured the presence of prominent dignitaries, including Jayant Chaudhary, Union Minister of State for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Minister of State in the Education Department, Government of India; Bill Thomas, Global Chairman of KPMG International; and Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO of KPMG in India.

Key Insights from the Report



The report examines how India’s digital dividend — the economic and societal benefits stemming from its thriving digital landscape—has positioned the country as a pivotal force in the global digital economy. Key highlights include:

- Advancements in digital infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI), and emerging technologies driving India’s global prominence.

- Contributions to addressing critical challenges such as sustainable governance, urban planning, climate change, and job creation.

- A focus on fostering inclusive growth and equitable access to digital tools and opportunities.

Strategic Recommendations



Aligned with the Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative, which envisions transforming India into a developed and sustainable nation by its centenary year, the report outlines a strategic roadmap to:

Advertisment

- Strengthen collaboration among policymakers, businesses, and stakeholders.

- Leverage India’s digital potential to create a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future.

- Position India as a global leader in the digital economy by embracing innovation and technology-driven growth.

The findings emphasize India’s ability to harness its digital resources to reshape the global economic landscape and drive long-term progress.

Commenting on the report Bill Thomas, Global Chairman and CEO, KPMG International, said "The world is grappling with an array of rapid technological shifts, from the rise of AI to evolving regulation. This report highlights the key role India is playing in helping tackle these challenges, leveraging its digital assets to drive growth, foster innovation, and build a more inclusive society. India’s strong progress has created the potential for the country to become a true digital powerhouse.”

Advertisment

"India's rapid digital transformation is propelling the nation toward Viksit Bharat ambition. By leveraging strategic investments in frontier technologies including AI, alongside the power of a skilled and agile workforce, India is setting new benchmarks in the global digital economy. India’s vision of inclusive growth, where technology bridges divide, empowers citizens, and drives innovation at scale is becoming a reality and India is poised to not only lead the development but also shape a sustainable, digital-first world,” said Yezdi Nagporewalla, CEO, KPMG in India.

Core Factors Shaping the Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision for Inclusive Growth

The Viksit Bharat 2047 initiative identifies critical factors driving India’s progress toward long-term, inclusive growth. Key elements outlined in the report include:

Advertisment

AI and Emerging Technologies for Resilience

Addressing Global Challenges through Public-Private Partnerships

Collaborations between public and private sectors are pivotal for driving digital transformation in healthcare, education, and fintech. These partnerships ensure equitable access to digital services, scalability, and sustainability. By leveraging AI and emerging technologies, India can address complex global issues and build resilient systems that promote economic and social stability.

Advertisment

India as a Leader in AI Skills Among G20 Nations



Advancing Predictive Analytics and Automation

India is emerging as a leader in AI, supported by its robust engineering expertise and advancements in predictive analytics and automation. Initiatives such as the Smart Cities Mission demonstrate how public-private partnerships can achieve scalable and inclusive digital transformation. These efforts position India as a global benchmark in AI adoption.

Workforce Transformation in 2025 and Beyond

Advertisment

Hybrid Work and the Gig Economy

The evolving nature of work necessitates upskilling in emerging fields such as AI, blockchain, and IoT. As hybrid work models and the gig economy expand, priorities include virtual mentoring, AI-powered performance management, and social safety nets for gig workers. Integrating AI into work processes can enhance productivity and efficiency while ensuring workforce resilience.

Driving Innovation through Strategic Actions



Innovation Clusters and Governance



Establishing innovation clusters, investing in R&D, and fostering cross-sector collaboration are essential to accelerating technological progress. Transparent governance frameworks are equally critical to ensuring ethical and sustainable development. Collaborative efforts across business, government, and academia will drive transformation in sectors such as fintech, smart cities, and digital connectivity.

Advertisment

Governance Frameworks for a Secure Digital Ecosystem



Data Privacy, Cybersecurity, and Ethical AI



Robust governance frameworks are crucial for maintaining data privacy, cybersecurity, and compliance. Initiatives such as DEPA (Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture) and the Digital Personal Data Protection Act underline the need for secure, transparent platforms. Businesses must embed ethical AI principles into their governance to ensure transparency, fairness, and the elimination of bias in AI systems.

These core factors underscore the strategic roadmap for India’s journey toward becoming a global digitally ahead while fostering inclusive growth and innovation.

Read More:

India is Adopting AI Services Especially in IT Sector