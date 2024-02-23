Kyndryl and Veeam Forms Global Alliance for Cyber Resiliency

Kyndryl, a technology infrastructure services provider, and Veeam Software, the provider of Data Replication and Protection Software, have unveiled a global strategic alliance. This partnership aims to offer customers resilient services backed by cutting-edge technology, proficient infrastructure management, and incident recovery services. As part of the collaboration, Kyndryl will assume the role of a Veeam Accredited Service Partner (VASP), further solidifying its commitment to delivering top-tier solutions and support to clients worldwide.

Advertisment

Kyndryl provides professional services and technical implementation seamlessly integrated with Veeam solutions, offering customers a range of options including:

⦁ Comprehensive Cyber Resilience: Employing an integrated strategy to assist customers in bolstering stakeholder confidence, offering effective recovery strategies for various adverse conditions such as cyber incidents, human errors, and hardware failures.

⦁ Simplified Vendor Transitions: Offer customers a smooth transition to contemporary, security-enhanced, and compliance-rich cloud-based infrastructure, featuring scalable and customizable choices for hybrid and multi-cloud backup and recovery solutions.

Advertisment

⦁ Modern Data Protection Solutions: Assist customers in modernizing and safeguarding enterprise data through a streamlined, comprehensive approach on a unified platform, ensuring effective and dependable data protection with strong defense mechanisms for modern SaaS applications, data, and systems.

⦁ Enhanced Operational Efficiencies: Incorporating automation to enhance operational efficiency, empowering customers with the adaptability to meet evolving business requirements and industry benchmarks.

The partnership merges Kyndryl's proficiency in managed security services and infrastructure management with Veeam's solutions. Kyndryl's clients enjoy streamlined data protection and ransomware recovery, cost optimization, enhanced operational efficiency, regulatory compliance features, and seamless data mobility. This includes support for cloud-native and Kubernetes environments, bolstered by advanced security capabilities.

Advertisment

“Veeam is focused on ensuring organizations are prepared to bounce forward when the worst happens. Whether it’s a cyber-attack, an outage, or a natural disaster we give customers peace of mind that their data is safe and can be rapidly recovered to keep their business running,” said John Jester, CRO at Veeam. “We’re excited to bring our technology together with the scale and expertise of Kyndryl to bring the benefits of Veeam technology to customers around the world. Together, we will keep businesses running.”

“Enterprise Strategy Group research shows that the market is in dire need of advanced cyber resilience globally which is why the expanded partnership between Veeam and Kyndryl comes at a critical time in the market,” said Christophe Bertrand, Practice Director at Enterprise Strategy Group. “The robust offerings that these long-time partners have devised, based on their respective technologies and skill sets, are laser-focused on core customer and market needs. We have been watching this partnership successfully grow over the last few years, and we expect that these robust offerings will be well received at a time when enterprises are struggling with IT complexity and cyber-crime.”

“With the ever-growing threat from cyber risks, maintaining cyber resiliency is a top priority for our customers,” said Debbie Nevin, Vice President of Global Alliances at Kyndryl. “Our partnership with Veeam enables us to support our customers’ business continuity posture and ability to recover from increasingly more sophisticated cyber incidents.”