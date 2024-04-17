Kyndryl Expands with new Workspace in Bengaluru

Kyndryl, the IT infrastructure services provider, unveiled the inauguration of its 250,000-square-foot office space within Bengaluru’s Embassy Manyata Business Park. This facility will house Kyndryl's inaugural global Customer Experience Center (CEC), Security Operations Center (SOC), Network Operations Center (NOC), and Kyndryl Vital Studio. Reportedly, Designed to accommodate around 3,000 employees, the workspace is reportedly designed to improve collaboration across teams and deliver customers an integrated experience.

The Kyndryl Customer Experience Center comprises three distinct zones, each equipped with demo areas, boardrooms, and both informal and formal spaces for various sessions. Customers can explore interactive demonstrations on cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and cybersecurity solutions, to address their different business and IT challenges.

“Helping our customers become more adaptive, resilient, and future-ready. The new office will provide our customers with an integrated view of our tech skills and capabilities. It will also offer our employees an environment that encourages collaboration and drives personal productivity and learning, allowing us to deliver expertise and speed at scale using AI-powered automation,” said James Rutledge, Global Head of Delivery, Kyndryl.

The office will also house Kyndryl Vital Studio, a distinctive space to supposedly provide innovation in customer solutions. An environment for collaborative innovation, the Kyndryl Vital Studio facilitates the co-creation of digital businesses, where Kyndryl’s, alliance partners, and customers collaborate. With co-creation methodologies, Kyndryl Vital Studio is vying to use emerging technologies to address potential business challenges.

“India is benefiting from a confluence of tech capability and skills, demographic dividend, and market opportunity. While we invest in delivering for our customers in India, driving global innovation and value is the underlying theme of our strategy to engage and leverage India for Kyndryl worldwide,” said Lingraju Sawkar, President of Kyndryl India.

The new office is reportedly designed to keep in mind factors like sustainability, inclusivity, and employee well-being. The layout accommodates different work styles and preferences, with flexible workspaces, inclusive design, and ergonomic furniture. Natural elements, fitness facilities, and spaces for relaxation and mindfulness activities will be there.

It has a digitally-enabled, hybrid workspace featuring flexible and technology-integrated meeting spaces, dedicated collaboration zones, and multi-functional event spaces to accommodate both in-person and virtual events.

The inclusive office design has facilities for people with disabilities, including wheelchair accessibility, adjustable desks, accessible restroom facilities, and tactile signage and braille labels for people with impaired vision to ensure adequate amenities and a safe, inclusive environment for all employees.

The new workspace has been designed to maximize energy efficiency by using natural lighting, energy-efficient fixtures, and heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning systems. Implementing smart technology like motion sensors and using environment-friendly materials that align with Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) guidelines help to further optimize energy usage.

A comprehensive waste management system has been implemented to minimize landfill waste and efficient ventilation systems, air filters and indoor plants ensure good indoor air quality.

Kyndryl is trying to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040. The company also received an EcoVadis Silver rating in its first full fiscal year, placing Kyndryl in the top 25% of all participating companies.