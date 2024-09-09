Lam Research Begins New Systems Lab at Bengaluru Engineering Center

Lam Research has commenced construction on a new systems lab at its India Center for Engineering in Bengaluru. This new lab expands on the existing engineering facility, which was inaugurated in September 2022. The Bengaluru centre is part of Lam Research’s global network of research and development labs focused on semiconductor technology.

Role of the New Lab by Lam Research

The systems lab will serve as a key facility for developing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It will contribute to Lam Research's efforts in addressing the increasing complexity of semiconductor manufacturing. The lab is designed to be one of the most advanced of its kind in India, with capabilities for developing and testing semiconductor manufacturing technologies.

Significance of the India Center for Engineering

The India Center for Engineering plays an important role in Lam Research’s global R&D operations. It is integrated with the company’s global network, contributing to the creation of technologies required for semiconductor manufacturing. The new systems lab is expected to further enhance these efforts by providing a state-of-the-art environment for research and development in the semiconductor field.

“As chipmaking becomes ever-more complex, there is growing need for greater collaboration and global engagement of expertise, intellectual property and materials,” said Sesha Varadarajan, senior vice president at Lam’s Global Products Group. “The addition of a systems lab allows us to further capitalize on the quality of technical talent in India and build on the value we deliver at our India Center for Engineering.”

Lam Research's new systems lab in Bengaluru will allow engineers in India to design, test, and validate semiconductor manufacturing processes and equipment on-site. The lab will enable engineers to work with active chemistries and realistic test parameters, reducing design cycle times.

The lab will play a crucial role in the company’s ongoing research and development efforts and support workforce development in India. Additionally, the new facility will provide infrastructure for collaboration with customers and supply chain partners.

Earlier this year, Lam Research announced plans to expand its semiconductor supply chain network to India, further strengthening its presence in the region.

“Lam has been a leader in the Indian semiconductor ecosystem for over two decades, and an expanded R&D presence will help catalyse collaboration and innovation for advanced chipmaking,” said Rangesh Raghavan, Lam Research's India corporate vice president and general manager. “In this context, we are grateful for the ongoing support and partnership extended by the Government of India and the State of Karnataka.”