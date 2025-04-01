Launch of Agentic AI-Powered Zendesk Resolution Platform

Zendesk has announced the launch of the Zendesk Resolution Platform, aimed at redefining customer experience. This platform, purpose-built for service by the largest AI service software provider, introduces a suite of advanced tools that seamlessly integrate Zendesk AI Agents, a comprehensive knowledge graph, actions and integrations, governance and control, measurement and insights. Together with human expertise, the Zendesk Resolution Platform empowers businesses to deliver exceptional service and ensure a clear path to issue resolution.

Advertisment

Comments

“The only metric that matters in customer service is resolution. The Zendesk Resolution Platform is not just making service faster - it is making Agentic AI actually work for service, solving every issue with less effort and better outcomes,” said Tom Eggemeier, CEO, Zendesk. “Our network of AI agents built with service at the heart works like a well-trained search and rescue team, ensuring every interaction leads to a resolution. And as the only large service software provider offering outcome-based pricing, we make sure customers only pay for problems that are resolved - not for interactions or failed attempts. Resolutions are the future of customer service and Zendesk is leading this revolution.”

Maureen Chong, Regional VP, Asia and India, Zendesk adds, “As we look at the vibrant and rapidly evolving Indian market, it’s clear that businesses are not just seeking faster service but are demanding smarter, more efficient solutions that drive real outcomes. The digital transformation journey that many organisations in India are on presents a unique opportunity to leverage AI and advanced technologies to enhance customer and employee service. With our AI-powered Zendesk Resolution Platform and outcome-based pricing, we are uniquely positioned to meet these needs, enabling Indian businesses to navigate the complexities of customer and employee service with agility and precision while only paying for successful resolutions.”

Advertisment

Read IT News here

Read interviews here