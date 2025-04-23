Lenovo Introduces IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 in India

Lenovo has announced the launch of the IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 in India. Designed for more effective everyday usage, the new laptop introduces a redesigned chassis with an all-new metal build option and upgraded user-centric features for hybrid workers, students and digital creators. With its refined design, improved platform architecture and intuitive enhancements, the IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 is projected as built for multiple work.

Building on its legacy of dependable performance, the IdeaPad Slim 3 is said to be now more intuitive and user-focused than ever. With improved design, upgraded platform architecture and user experience enhancements, it is tailored to meet the evolving demands of hybrid lifestyles.

Ashish Sikka, Director and Category Head, Lenovo India said, “The IdeaPad Slim 3 2025 is built for thinkers, creators, and doers. From hybrid workers to digital learners, it delivers next-level productivity, immersive entertainment, and smarter performance. It’s your everyday companion that redefines what is possible in the mainstream computing segment.”

The IdeaPad Slim 3, 2025 is powered by the latest Intel Raptor Lake H and AMD HawkPoint processors, delivering up to 25W TDP performance. With power optimisation, the system intelligently balances power consumption and performance, ensuring consistent speeds and smooth multitasking.

Enhancing its performance are a full-featured USB-C port, dual SSD slots, and DDR5 RAM with an extra slot for future expansion, delivering the speed and flexibility users need to stay ahead of their day.

