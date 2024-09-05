Lenovo Joins with NVIDIA to Support Gen AI Adoption for Enterprise

Lenovo-NVIDIA joint venture continues to give acceleration of AI goals and objectives. As a partner to deliver NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints to global enterprises, Lenovo will bring even more capabilities to customers to help them speed returns on their AI investments.

NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints is a catalogue of pretrained reference AI workflows that help customers build and deploy customised generative AI applications for specific cases. Lenovo’s infrastructure, solutions and services will enable customers to smoothly deploy the NIM Agent Blueprints and optimise full-scale integration with existing systems.

“Generative AI is a full-stack challenge that requires accelerated infrastructure, specialized software and services and powerful AI-ready devices that can maximise the capabilities of Hybrid AI,” said Yuanqing Yang, chairman and CEO, Lenovo. “NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, combined with Lenovo’s comprehensive, end-to-end portfolio, give enterprises a head start for building generative AI applications that they can run everywhere on Lenovo Hybrid AI.”

Customers can also use the Lenovo AI Fast Start service to customise the NIM Agent Blueprints to implement functional and industry use cases that meet the unique needs of their businesses and speed outcomes from AI.

This announcement complements recent Lenovo AI services and investment news, including the Lenovo AI Fast Start services announced earlier this summer and the growth of Lenovo’s ecosystem aimed at delivering one-stop enablement for large-scale AI deployment anchored by Lenovo’s $US1 billion AI investment and enhanced by new NVIDIA AI technologies.

