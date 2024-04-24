Lenovo Launches AI-Driven Engine LISSA for Sustainable IT Solutions

Lenovo has unveiled its new AI-powered sustainability engine, designed for businesses to approach IT procurement and management with sustainability at the forefront. The Lenovo Intelligent Sustainability Solutions Advisor (LISSA) is set to provide customers with valuable insights into their IT-related emissions, enabling them to make informed decisions that contribute to their sustainability objectives.

LISSA harnesses the power of Generative AI to offer a clear view of the carbon emissions linked to various Lenovo sustainability initiatives. These include the TruScale Device as a Service (DaaS), Asset Recovery, improvements in packaging, options for lower-carbon transportation, extensions of product lifecycles, certified refurbishments, and more.

This tool also simulates multiple solution scenarios, pinpointing opportunities for significant emissions reductions to aid customers in achieving their IT decarbonization targets within the digital workspace.

The launch comes based on a recent survey revealing that 87% of executives believe AI has the potential to tackle climate challenges. They are convinced that AI can provide insights to help reduce global greenhouse gas emissions and foster new avenues for climate action.

With LISSA’s rapid delivery of IT sustainability insights and Gen-AI-powered recommendations, Lenovo is poised to assist businesses in crafting IT decarbonization strategies that yield tangible sustainability results.

“At Lenovo, we’re keen to underscore that sustainability is a business imperative and top of mind among leaders across all industries,” said Claudia Contreras, Executive Director of Global Sustainability Services for Lenovo. “A new capability in our growing sustainability portfolio, LISSA arms customers with data and AI-powered recommendations to guide their IT purchasing decisions. By bringing sustainability attributes front and center, we enable customers to unlock potential emission reduction opportunities and deploy IT solutions that help drive sustainability goals.”

Lenovo pledges to reach net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050, adhering to science-based targets verified by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) Net-Zero Standard. Additionally, through LISSA, Lenovo aims to empower customers to make informed, sustainable IT decisions supported by data, thereby facilitating measurable outcomes.

“Lenovo aims to help customers make progress with data-led sustainability insights. AI-enabled recommendations and data intelligence will help plan and optimize IT investments with sustainability in mind. Lenovo can help organizations of any size compare multiple IT solutions in real-time, design an end-to-end IT solution that fits budget, computing, and help support sustainability goals,” Contreras said.

