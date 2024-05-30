Lexar and Solutions India partner to Expand in West India

Lexar, a memory and storage solutions brand, has partnered with Solutions India, a channel partner based in Mumbai. This collaboration aims to expand Lexar’s distribution network and make its products accessible to consumers in West India.

Solutions India will serve as Lexar’s channel partner for Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Goa. The partnership will focus on distributing Lexar’s internal SSD and PSSD products to small and medium-sized IT retail partners in these states.

Commenting on the same, Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director – Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar, said “The memory and storage solutions market in India has been witnessing an enormous growth and we are looking to encash on the same. Our latest partnership with Solutions India ensures that we will be able to grow and strengthen Lexar’s local presence in West India.”

Lexar's portfolio includes SSDs, DRAM modules, SD cards, microSD cards, and card readers. The partnership with Solutions India reflects Lexar’s commitment to providing high-quality products to meet the growing demand for reliable memory solutions.

Jitesh Mehta, Managing Partner, Solutions India, said “We're excited to collaborate with Lexar and enhance their product availability in West India. This partnership reflects our commitment to delivering quality products and expanding market reach for both companies.”

