Lexar announces Kaizen Infoserve as Pan India service Partner

Lexar, a global firm specializing in memory and storage solutions, has recently appointed Bangalore-based Kaizen Infoserve as its exclusive service partner for the Indian market. This strategic move is part of Lexar's initiative to mark its presence and enhance service support for its customers in India. With Kaizen Infoserve's extensive network comprising over 60 service centers nationwide, including more than 10 regional hubs, 40 Kaizen Authorized Partners (KAP) locations, and 12 strategically located warehouses, Lexar aims to ensure prompt product availability, inventory management, and swift order fulfillment.

As the demand for storage solutions continues to surge, Lexar recognizes the importance of delivering innovative and dependable solutions to meet customer needs. Kaizen Infoserve will offer Return Merchandise Authorization (RMA) services and general consultation via email and calls. RMA service enables customers to notify companies of order-related issues or returns, facilitating hassle-free and efficient exchanges and refunds. Kaizen will expedite product screening and fault identification for returned items, ensuring swift resolution for customers.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager, Lexar Co. Ltd, said, “Partnering with Kaizen Infoserve marks a pivotal moment for Lexar's strategic expansion in the Indian market. Our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer service aligns seamlessly with Kaizen's proven track record of excellence. This partnership not only will strengthen our service infrastructure but also underscore our dedication to providing efficient, secure, and customer-centric solutions in the dynamic digital storage industry. Together, we are poised to elevate the experience for our customers ensuring they receive exceptional support and seamless access to Lexar's innovative memory and storage solutions"

“We are proud to be Lexar’s Pan-India service partner and we are confident to take Lexar’s consumer happiness and consumer service to the next level. Kaizen’s newly launched WhatsApp service support makes the customer service cycles shorter, more efficient, and more convenient – enabling customers to get the benefit of faster Turnaround Time (TAT) for the repair or replacement of products. Our customer feedback cell is assisted by AI tools that enable automatic internal escalation to achieve 99% SLA for the brands using Kaizen’s support infrastructure,” said Murali Krishnan, MD, Kaizen.

Under this partnership, Kaizen will deliver comprehensive repair and maintenance services for Lexar's diverse range of memory products, including SD Cards, DRAM, SSD, Micro SD, CFExpress cards, HDD, USBs, and Card Reader. Additionally, Kaizen understands the importance of accessibility and convenience. Therefore, to cater to customer needs, Kaizen has simplified the return process for customers through walk-in Kaizen Hubs where customers can receive in-person support and guidance. Furthermore, they also provide customer drop point services, further facilitating the easy and convenient handling of products and inquiries.

Kaizen Infoserve’s status as a national Service provider for renowned brands like Cooler Master, Array Networks, Corsair, Zotac, Wipro, and Micron Technology, among others.