Lexar Appoints Adarsh Technologies as Channel Partner in Karnataka

Lexar, a provider of memory and storage solutions, has announced a partnership with Bengaluru-based Adarsh Technologies. This collaboration designates Adarsh Technologies as Lexar’s strategic channel partner for Karnataka, South India.

The partnership is part of Lexar’s strategy to expand its distribution and sales network within Karnataka, enhancing product accessibility for consumers in the region. Lexar will utilize Adarsh Technologies’ extensive retail network to distribute its products, beginning with its full range of SSDs, USB drives, and DRAM modules.

The memory solution market is experiencing increased demand due to advancements in technology, storage requirements, cloud computing, and data transfer speeds. Lexar’s product line, which includes SSDs, DRAM modules, SD cards, microSD cards, and card readers, is designed to address this demand. The alliance with Adarsh Technologies is in line with Lexar’s dedication to delivering quality memory solutions to the market.

Commenting on this, Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director – Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar, said, " South India is a growing region and we want to aggressively meet the demands of our consumers. We are collaborating with Adarsh Technologies, and by combining both our strengths, I believe we will be able to grow and strengthen Lexar’s local presence and reach in South India. With over 30 years of experience in the IT industry and strong connections with top-tier brands, their deep market understanding and strong sales team, align perfectly with Lexar's commitment to delivering high-quality products and exceptional service to customers.”

In response, Jagdish Purohit, Managing Partner at Adarsh Technologies, stated, "Our collaboration with Lexar enhances the availability of their product portfolio in South India. The growing creator community in the country has driven increasing demand and multiple use cases for advanced memory and storage solutions. Adarsh Technologies will work closely with Lexar to ensure the products are accessible and available to everyone."

Adarsh Technologies, recognized for its expertise in the IT sector, has been selected as a channel partner by Lexar. This partnership is expected to enhance Lexar’s market presence and improve the delivery of products and services within Karnataka and other areas. Leveraging Adarsh Technologies’ dedication to advancing Lexar’s innovative memory solutions, the company anticipates improved customer service in the region.

