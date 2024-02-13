Lexar appoints Clarion Computers as Channel Partner for Eastern India

Lexar, a global brand specializing in memory and storage solutions, has recently appointed Clarion Computers, headquartered in Kolkata, as its strategic channel partner for West Bengal. This strategic move aligns with Lexar's expansion strategy aimed at enhancing product distribution and sales across East India. Leveraging Clarion Computers' extensive network of over 500 retail stores in the region, Lexar intends to make its diverse range of products readily available in key locations throughout West Bengal. The collaboration aims to accelerate both channel and retail sales by effectively reselling and sub-distributing Lexar's comprehensive portfolio of memory solutions in the market. This partnership underscores Lexar's commitment to strengthening its presence in East India and meeting the growing demand for high-quality memory and storage products in the region.

The Indian market is experiencing significant penetration, fueled by the widespread adoption of digitization systems and the introduction of advanced technologies across various industries. In response to this trend, Lexar is strategically positioned to meet the growing demand for high-quality data storage devices in the market. Presently, Clarion Computers is actively distributing Lexar's entire SSD portfolio, featuring sought-after products like NM800PRO with Heatsink, NM 760, NM610 NVMe, NM620 NVMe, among others, to cater to the Indian market's needs. Additionally, Clarion plans to expand its offerings by including Lexar's DRAM portfolio in its distribution channels, aiming to penetrate the memory solutions market in West Bengal and across East India. This collaboration underscores Lexar's commitment to providing reliable storage solutions and leveraging strategic partnerships to capitalize on emerging opportunities in India's dynamic technology landscape.

Commenting on the same, Pallav Surai, Regional Sales Manager - East India, Lexar Co. Ltd, said, "We are excited to partner with Clarion Computers to expand our presence in West Bengal and East India. Their extensive network and expertise in the market makes them an ideal strategic channel partner for us. We are confident that this partnership will significantly boost the availability and accessibility of Lexar's memory and storage solutions in the region."

Lexar offers a diverse portfolio encompassing SSDs, DRAM modules, SD cards, microSD cards, and card readers. The collaboration with Clarion Computers reflects Lexar's dedication to delivering top-notch products, addressing the increasing demand for dependable and innovative memory solutions. This partnership underscores Lexar's strategic approach to providing a comprehensive range of high-quality storage devices to meet evolving market needs.

In response, Chetan Seksaria, Business Partner, Clarion Computers said, "We are proud to partner with Lexar, a renowned brand known for its innovative products in memory solutions. This collaboration allows us to offer our customers a comprehensive range of memory and storage solutions that are highly reliable and secure. We are confident that together with Lexar, we can meet the increasing demand for advanced memory solutions in West Bengal and East India."