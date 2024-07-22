Lexar Hosts Photography Workshops Across India

Lexar, a global memory solution brand, recently organized workshops across Northern, Eastern, and Western India in collaboration with photographers and studios. Over 150 professional photographers participated, gaining knowledge and tips on various photography styles, including fashion, travel, and portraits.

The workshops aimed to establish direct connections with photographers and end-users, introducing Lexar's latest memory products. The company focused on raising awareness about its technology upgrades, highlighting the speeds and capacities of its memory solutions. By engaging with users, Lexar gained insights into their needs and preferences to better meet the demands of the Indian market.

Commenting on the same, Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Lexar Co. Ltd, said, "We are committed to engaging closely with our consumers through extensive workshops and participation in consumer-centric exhibitions across India. At Lexar, understanding our consumers is paramount. Our robust R&D efforts are fueled by direct consumer feedback and supported by extensive testing in our state-of-the-art facilities. All Lexar products are rigorously tested across a wide range of devices including cameras, drones, video cameras, laptops, and mobile phones to ensure unparalleled quality, reliability, and data security. Our dedication to innovation and consumer trust is incomparable."

Lexar recently won the Red Dot Awards 2024 for excellence in design and technology. The company is preparing to launch its new Gold, Diamond, and Silver Plus range of memory cards in the Indian market. These new products offer fast read and write speeds and are designed to provide performance and reliability for photographers and content creators.

