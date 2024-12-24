Lexar Introduces CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card Gold Series in India

Lexar, a flash memory solutions provider, has launched the CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card Gold Series in India. Designed for professional creators, this card reportedly has high speed, durability, and future-ready capabilities, making it useful for capturing high-resolution videos and fast-action photography.

Key Features and Performance

The CFexpress 4.0 card delivers impressive write speeds of up to 1650 MB/s and read speeds of up to 1800 MB/s. This ensures smooth handling of high-resolution video and expedited transfer during post-production. Built with PCIe 4.0 technology, the card supports professional-grade performance, enabling seamless capture of 8K RAW video.

Durability and Design

The card includes an 8-point protection system to ensure reliability in diverse environments. It is resistant to temperature extremes, vibrations, wear-out, dust, water (IP68 rated), drops, shocks, compression, and bending. These features make it a dependable option for creators working under challenging conditions.

Detailed Specification

Read Speed: Up to 180s0 MB/s for faster post-production

Write Speed : Up to 1650 MB/s for high-performance video and photography

Technology : PCI Express Gen 4.0

Future-Ready : Supports 8K RAW video capture

Rugged Protection : Temperature resistance: Operation (-12° to 72°C), Storage (-25° to 85°C) Vibration resistance: 10~2000Hz Wear-out resistance: Withstands up to 12,000 plug/unplug cycles IP68-rated dust and water resistance 5-meter drop-proof and 1500G shock resistance

Capacity Options : 640GB and 1TB

Warranty: Limited lifetime warranty

Availability

The Lexar CFexpress 4.0 Type A Card Gold Series is now available at retail and online stores in India.

