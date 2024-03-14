Lexar's Pan India Channel Roadshow to Expand Retail Network

Lexar, a global provider of memory and storage solutions, teamed up with its national distributors Redington Ltd, Creative NewTech Ltd, and New Color India Films to orchestrate an extensive pan-India channel roadshow. Spanning major metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the roadshow aimed to bolster and broaden Lexar's distribution network in India.

The initiative sought to introduce Lexar's innovative product portfolio to the Indian market while ensuring zero data loss protection, authentic storage solutions with high speeds and large capacities, and superior customer service without constraints. The roadshows served as a platform for engaging with partners, fostering new collaborations, and reinforcing existing relationships. Lexar's objective was to enhance accessibility to its cutting-edge technology across India while maintaining a commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

India's memory solution industry is experiencing notable expansion, propelled by several key factors. The surge in demand for data storage and security, coupled with the booming content creation sector and the widespread adoption of cloud computing, are driving this growth. Additionally, government initiatives promoting digitalization and enhancing internet accessibility have fostered a favorable market environment for memory solution providers.

The rising popularity of gaming, multimedia content consumption, and data-intensive applications has further fueled this upward trajectory. As a result, the industry is poised for continued growth, with opportunities abound for companies to meet the evolving needs of consumers and businesses alike in India's rapidly advancing digital landscape.

Lexar is poised to introduce its extensive lineup of memory solutions, including Portable SSDs, next-generation gaming RAM, Micro SD cards, and Gen 5 NVMe SSDs, to meet the growing demand for high-speed, high-capacity storage solutions in the Indian market.

Developed by a team of over 1000 R&D engineers, the company's latest portfolio has undergone rigorous testing on over 2000 devices to ensure the market receives reliable products without risk of data loss or counterfeiting. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Lexar aims to address the evolving needs of consumers and businesses in India, providing them with cutting-edge memory solutions that deliver superior performance and reliability.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Fissal Oubida, General Manager of Middle East, Africa, and the Indian Subcontinent, Lexar, said, “Lexar’s market share is steadily expanding across India, this clearly reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our Indian clientele. We are actively establishing a strong position in components, SSD, and DRAM segments. The market dynamics and evolving technology landscape suggest a promising future for our innovative solutions. As India continues to embrace digital transformation and technological advancements, we are excited about the potential for Lexar to make a meaningful impact in the lives of Indian consumers and businesses alike.”

He further added, “Our innovative product lineup, offering high speeds and large capacities, is a testament to this commitment. We are thrilled about Lexar’s potential to significantly influence the lives of Indian consumers. Our interactions reaffirmed our commitment to understanding the unique needs and aspirations of our Indian clients. We are dedicated to forging strong partnerships, delivering exceptional value, and contributing positively to the dynamic Indian market. Each interaction inspires us to embrace future opportunities and contribute meaningfully to the growth and prosperity of the communities we serve.”

Apart from the roadshow, Lexar will conduct dynamic digital campaigns and channel strategies to enlighten customers about the innovative applications of Lexar products through authorized distributors in India. The company is dedicated to establishing localized customer support channels in both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, ensuring comprehensive after-sales service. Additionally, to bolster its brand recognition, Lexar intends to promote itself in over 200 retail outlets in each metropolitan city in India.

Lexar reaffirms its dedication to ensuring the widespread availability of its products throughout India. The company guarantees its channel partners seamless product replacement without constraints, along with top-notch customer service.

In line with this commitment, Lexar will expand its professional team in India to include 12 members by the end of the second quarter of this year, further strengthening its support and presence in the Indian market.

Lexar products will be accessible at prominent retail and e-commerce destinations, encompassing Croma, Reliance Digital, Amazon, and Flipkart, guaranteeing widespread availability for consumers.