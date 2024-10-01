Lexar Participates at India International Photo Video Trade Fair 2024

Lexar, a global memory and storage solutions provider, showcased its next-generation product range at the India International Photo Video Trade Fair 2024. Organized by Aakar Exhibition Pvt. Ltd., the event held from September 27 to 29 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Showcasing Memory Solutions at International Photo Video Trade Fair 2024

As one of the key participants, Lexar is displaying its comprehensive portfolio of memory solutions designed for photographers, videographers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. The products include microSD cards, portable SSDs, DRAM, the Silver PRO SDXC, and the ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory, each aimed at meeting the demands of high-performance storage.

Event Brings Together Industry Professionals

The India International Photo Video Trade Fair is one of the largest exhibitions of its kind in India, bringing together industry professionals to explore advancements in imaging and storage technology. Visitors to the event can engage directly with Lexar’s products at Stall No: E1 and gain insights into the latest memory solutions available in the market.

Fissal Oubida, General Manager and Global Marketing Director for the Middle East, Africa, and India, Lexar, said “We are committed to advancing memory and storage technology, and this event provides an ideal platform to connect with the vibrant community of photographers and videographers in India. It allows us to showcase our products firsthand and engage with industry professionals. We look forward to participating in more expos to expand our network and share our innovations with potential partners.”

Recently, Lexar has also participated in Photo Video Asia 2024 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on August 31st and Imagecraft Kolkata 2024 held from August 24th to 26th August at Netaji Indoor Stadium.

Lexar Highlights Key Products at India International Photo Video Trade Fair 2024

At the India International Photo Video Trade Fair 2024, Lexar showcased several products from its memory and storage solutions portfolio. Featured products include:

Armor 700 Rugged Portable SSD

USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Performance: The Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD delivers read/write speeds of up to 2000MB/s, enabling faster data transfers for efficient workflow.

Durability: Rated IP66 for dust and water resistance, the SSD is also drop-resistant up to 3 meters, offering protection in challenging environments.

Support for Apple Pro Res Recording: Compatible with iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, the Armor 700 allows direct recording at up to 4K 60FPS.

Lexar Professional SILVER PLUS SDXC and Micro SDXC Cards

High-Speed Read/Write: The SDXC card offers read speeds of up to 205MB/s, while the microSDXC card provides up to 150MB/s. Both cards are rated V30 and support smooth recording for burst photos and 4K 60FPS ultra-HD video.

SL500 Portable SSD

Capacity and Speed: This portable SSD provides up to 4TB storage capacity with read speeds of 2000MB/s and write speeds of 1080MB/s. It also features 256-bit AES encryption for enhanced data security.

NM800 Pro M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe SSD

High-Speed Data Transfer: A compact M.2 design with PCIe Gen 4x4 technology enables fast data transfer, making it suitable for high-performance tasks.

