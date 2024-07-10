_Lexar Won the Red Dot Awards 2024 for Product Design and Innovation

Lexar has won seven Red Dot Awards 2024 for product design and innovation. The awards recognize Lexar's products in various categories, including portable SSDs, memory, vehicle-mounted DVR USB flash drives, and cardholders.

Lexar SL500 Portable SSD Magnetic Set

The Lexar SL500 Portable SSD Magnetic Set features USB 3.2 Gen 2x2, offering read speeds of up to 2,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,800MB/s. It includes a magnetic sleeve and magnetic ring to attach the SSD to a device, reducing the risk of accidental drops. The device supports up to 4TB capacity and 256-bit AES encryption for data security.

Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD

The Lexar ARMOR 700 Portable SSD provides read and write speeds of up to 2000MB/s with USB 3.2 Gen 2x2. It is designed to withstand drops of up to 3 meters and has an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance. It features Type-C and USB-A ports for compatibility with various devices, including PCs, Macs, tablets, iPhones, Android devices, Xbox, PS4, and PS5. It also offers 256-bit AES encryption for data security.

Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory

The Lexar ARES RGB DDR5 Desktop Memory is equipped with SK Hynix DRAM chips and offers a high frequency of 8000MT/s and low latency of CL38. It features a 1.88mm-thick heatsink design, on-board Power Management IC thermal conductive pad, customizable RGB lighting, and an upgraded PCB design for improved performance and overclocking capabilities.

Lexar Professional Workflow

The Lexar Professional Workflow is a multi-in-one storage workstation with six slots, allowing users to read and write six drives simultaneously. It features Thunderbolt 4.0 for high-speed data transfer and supports 8K HDMI. It includes additional USB and Type-C ports for connecting various devices, making it suitable for photography studios, image production teams, and Digital Imaging Technicians.

Lexar Professional Workflow Go

The Lexar Professional Workflow Go is a mobile-friendly version of the Lexar Professional Workflow. It has two slots and a maximum data transfer speed of 1050MB/s. It includes built-in power innovation for backup and features an aluminum oxide layer for heat dissipation and waterproof construction.

Lexar Vehicle Mounted DVR USB Flash Drive C50V/A50V

The Lexar USB flash drives C50V and A50V are designed for car driving video recording, with read speeds of up to 200MB/s and write speeds of up to 40MB/s. The C50V has a Type-C port, and the A50V has a USB port. They are made with original wafer particles for prolonged recording and rewriting, with a potential duration of up to 10,000 hours.

Lexar C700 Card Holder

The Lexar C700 Card Holder is designed to accommodate up to 14 memory cards, including microSD, SD, and CFexpress cards. It features an IP54-rated waterproof and anti-shock enclosure, a pull-out design, and a compartment for an AirTag for tracking.

Lexar continues to innovate and improve its products, as evidenced by winning the Red Dot Awards for seven products. Lexar remains committed to providing advanced solutions to meet customer demands.

