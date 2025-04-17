Litmus World, an enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, and RepUp, an AI-powered customer experience (CX) platform based in Gurgaon, have signed a binding agreement to merge their business operations. The unified entity will function under the Litmus World brand and aims to offer a consolidated AI-native CX platform for enterprise clients.

Advertisment

The merger integrates the technological capabilities of both companies, combining Litmus World’s SaaS infrastructure with RepUp’s AI and automation tools. The resulting platform will use advanced AI, NLP, and workflow automation to enable enterprises to analyse customer sentiment and optimise engagement across multiple touchpoints.

Enhanced Enterprise CX Through Data-Driven Insights

By aligning complementary strengths, the merged organisation plans to deliver an end-to-end solution that enables enterprises to transform stakeholder experiences through data analytics and actionable insights. The unified platform is positioned to support enterprise needs in real-time decision-making, experience management, and automated response mechanisms across industries.

Advertisment

"Our vision is to redefine enterprise CX by leveraging AI and automation to create intelligent, proactive, and personalized interactions. By joining forces with RepUp, we are combining deep domain expertise with cutting-edge AI capabilities to build a truly transformative platform that addresses the evolving needs of modern enterprises." said Sandip Sen, CEO at Litmus World.

"This merger marks a defining moment for enterprise CX transformation. By integrating with LitmusWorld, we are uniquely positioned to expand our AI-native social listening capabilities to enterprises across key sectors, enabling them to deliver exceptional experiences at every touchpoint," said Pranjal Prashar, Founder at RepUp.

AI-Driven CX Platform to Enable Scalable Customer-Centric Transformation

Advertisment

The unified platform resulting from the Litmus World and RepUp merger is designed to help enterprises access deeper customer insights and optimise engagement strategies. With growing emphasis on customer-centric operations as a strategic priority, the combined solution is positioned to support large-scale customer experience (CX) transformation across industries.

Regulatory Process and Operational Alignment

The merger is currently subject to required regulatory approvals, including clearance from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). In the interim, both companies will continue aligning their operations in preparation for full integration, to deliver a streamlined and cohesive enterprise solution.

Advertisment

Integrated Capabilities for Customer Experience and Reputation Management

The combined platform brings together Litmus World's enterprise SaaS capabilities with RepUp's AI-driven solutions in reputation management, analytics, and omnichannel engagement. Key features include real-time sentiment analysis, predictive insights, intelligent response automation, orchestration of customer interactions, CRM and marketing system integration, and proactive reputation monitoring through advanced social listening tools.

Advertisment

Read More:

Focus on Hybrid Cloud Integration and AI powered IT Automation

How CX leverages AI and Automation to meet customer expectations

Advertisment

Integrating AI, data analytics, and Technologies Help Businesses

Servers and Data Storage both are the Pillars