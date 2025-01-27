Livfast Unveils New TVC Highlighting Smart Inverter Technology

Livfast, an Indian energy storage solutions brand under the SAR Group, has launched its latest television commercial (TVC) featuring cricket legend MS Dhoni, titled “Smarter Hai to Hai”. The campaign emphasizes Livfast's innovative smart inverter technology, reinforcing the brand’s focus on delivering advanced and customer-centric energy solutions.

Livfast’s smart inverter is reportedly working towards eliminating concerns about unexpected power cuts, ensuring seamless power availability. Drawing parallels with Dhoni's resilience and preparedness, the TVC positions Livfast as a dependable partner for managing life's uncertainties.

Key Features of Livfast Smart Inverter

The smart inverter offers features designed to simplify power management in modern households:

- Power Outage Prediction: Anticipate outages and plan ahead.

- Remote Monitoring and Control: Use the dedicated app to track power usage and manage operations remotely. For instance, users can monitor backup times for family members at home, ensuring peace of mind even when away.

Livfast Catering to Modern Energy Needs

Through this campaign, Livfast underscores its mission to provide innovative energy solutions that align with evolving consumer lifestyles, ensuring convenience, reliability, and efficiency.

Rakesh Malhotra, Founder of SAR Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the campaign, “Consumer needs are constantly evolving. This new TVC embodies our commitment to understanding these evolving needs and delivering intelligent energy solutions that seamlessly integrate into the fast-paced lives of modern India. MS Dhoni perfectly embodies Livfast's spirit of reliability and innovation, just as we have consistently strived to be at the forefront of technological advancements in this sector. Our focus lies in developing cutting-edge technology that addresses real-life power challenges, empowering consumers with insights like power cut predictions to plan their days more effectively and live life uninterrupted."

Adding his perspective, MS Dhoni shared: “Livfast has been a game-changer in the energy solutions space, and I'm proud to continue this journey with them. I've always admired how Livfast consistently strives to bring groundbreaking solutions for consumers, and they continue to add technologically advanced products to their portfolio that add real value to people's day-to-day lives. The new smart inverter is a perfect example of how innovation can simplify lives, ensuring no compromise, especially on moments that matter.”

