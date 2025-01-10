LOGIC Introduces Estilo Luxe LED Display

LOGIC introduces Estilo Luxe, a premium LED display portfolio that seamlessly. At the heart of Estilo Luxe is COB (Chip on Board) technology, a breakthrough in LED videowalls. This advanced technology delivers superior visual performance with high brightness, high contrast ratios and reduced pixel gaps, ensuring crisp, vibrant visuals from every angle. Combined with its deep black substrate, Estilo Luxe enhances contrast and renders rich, life-like colours that captivate viewers, even under challenging lighting conditions.

Advertisment

Designed to simplify user experience, Estilo Luxe features a built-in SoC (System on Chip) that eliminates the need for external devices and complex configurations. The integrated system offers seamless content management, plug-and-play operation and effortless switching between sources, making it ideal for users seeking sophistication without sacrificing simplicity.

With its ultra-slim profile of just 31mm and minimalist design, Estilo Luxe integrates effortlessly into upscale environments, whether mounted on walls or displayed on premium floor stands. The expansive 170° cinematic viewing angle ensures that every seat in the room offers a perfect view, creating a visually immersive experience for every audience.

Enhancing the audiovisual experience, Estilo Luxe features built-in 30W dual speakers that deliver rich, immersive sound without the need for external audio systems. The seamless integration of high quality visuals and sound creates a multisensory experience.

Advertisment

Estilo Luxe delivers Full HD and 4K resolution with exceptional clarity. Adjustable brightness settings enhance viewer comfort, making it suitable for extended use while maintaining crisp and vibrant visuals.

Comment

“Our Estilo Luxe series brings together the highest standards of visual quality and reliability. This product is meticulously crafted to meet the expectations of premium users, offering exceptional performance for luxury-driven spaces,” says Pankaj Bellad, Business Head, LOGIC.

Advertisment

Read more from Archana Verma