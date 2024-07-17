LTIMindtree and Snowflake Enhance AI Adoption for Enterprises

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced the launch of Canvas.ai, its enterprise AI platform, on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. This integration aims to enhance LTIMindtree’s AI capabilities, providing clients with increased flexibility and faster development for AI-powered applications. The combination of Canvas.ai’s customizable, scalable, and user-friendly interface with Snowflake’s capabilities is intended to enable enterprises to transform their applications efficiently.

The collaboration integrates Canvas.ai’s features for proactive governance and enterprise-grade models, such as Snowflake Arctic LLMs. Canvas.ai’s FinOps features, including rate limiting, token budgeting, and reporting, are designed to enhance the usability and efficiency of the Snowflake Cortex AI, which provides access to leading industry LLMs like Mixtral, LLaMA 3, and Gemma. By leveraging Snowflake, Canvas.ai’s navigator applications aim to accelerate the GenAI journey, simplifying AI deployment and enabling organizations to implement solutions more effectively.

Ashish Varerkar, Vice President & Head, of Canvas AI, LTIMindtree said, “LTIMindtree is thrilled to announce the launch of Canvas.ai on Snowflake. Leveraging foundations like Snowflake’s Cortex AI, along with supported LLMs and fine-tuning capabilities, we empower customers to select the right LLM models for their business use cases. Our core competencies include content moderation, outcome validation for LLM-based apps, and seamless orchestration of capabilities within organizations. With Canvas.ai, building LLM-based apps becomes remarkably easy for end users, harnessing the full potential of underlying capabilities.”

Rithesh Makkena, Global Partner SE Leader, Snowflake said, “As Snowflake accelerates the AI journey for both our product and customers, we recognize a common concern: selecting the right model for specific business use cases. Canvas.ai helps address this challenge with customizable parameters, empowering users to make better-informed choices without excessive costs. Beyond model selection, Canvas.ai helps ensure robust governance and security.”

This collaboration aims to create an ecosystem for enterprise AI deployment and move AI-driven ideas into production. Users can now access Snowflake’s Cortex AI, Snowflake Arctic, and a dedicated app gallery within Canvas.ai.

