LTIMindtree and SNP Launch MELD for SAP Acquisitions & Divestitures

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has partnered with SNP, a provider of software for managing complex digital data transformation processes, to launch a new platform called ‘MELD.’ This platform is designed to support mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures by accelerating data integrations and process harmonizations for customers.

MELD aims to provide enterprises with solutions for landscape consolidations, business process integrations, and technology requirements in carve-out and merger scenarios. The platform offers a framework for data discovery and management and aims to enable cost-effective implementation, helping enterprises manage data effectively and maintain business operations without disruption.

Vineet Moroney, SVP and Global Head of Enterprise Applications, LTIMindtree said “Our experience and learnings of deploying SAP have helped us to develop the MELD platform in collaboration with SNP, through which we will be able to provide accelerated discovery, reliable data management, enhanced testing, and de-risked deployment. This platform helps organizations to avoid redundancies and minimizes the changes with the desired result of maximum adoption and faster time-to-value to achieve business outcomes.”

Camilla Dahlen, President, and MD, of SNP North America said, “We are thrilled to partner with LTIMindtree in the M&A and divestiture space where we specialize in the separation and migration of data for the businesses being acquired or spun off. Drawing upon our software automation platform CrystalBridge and our experience of over +1300 projects across 29 industries, SNP is dedicated to delivering a faster, cost-effective data approach that minimizes disruption and allows companies to quickly improve business performance, drive growth and profitability.”

LTIMindtree and SNP have introduced an integrated platform aimed at supporting customers in manufacturing, consumer products, technology and services, and energy and utilities segments undergoing acquisitions and divestitures. This platform offers solutions for SAP projects in the context of mergers and acquisitions, helping to mitigate risks and expedite the transition to the target architecture.

