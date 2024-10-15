LTIMindtree Launches ESG Digital Platform, Smart Spaces 2.0

LTIMindtree, a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has introduced its new ESG digital transformation platform, Smart Spaces 2.0. The platform is designed to enhance sustainability and operational efficiency for both existing and new buildings by integrating IoT devices that provide real-time data on energy, emissions, water usage, and waste management.

Advertisment

Key Features of Smart Spaces 2.0

Smart Spaces 2.0 aims to deliver significant savings and operational improvements for investors, landlords, building managers, and tenants in both residential and commercial spaces. The platform offers comprehensive ESG reporting across critical metrics and provides predictive maintenance for commercial and industrial settings. Additionally, it can be integrated with existing building and plant management systems, allowing users to take immediate action based on system alerts.

Integration with LTIMindtree’s iNXT Platform

Advertisment

The platform is part of LTIMindtree’s iNXT Digital Transformation Platform, designed to support the creation of intelligent and connected building spaces. It ensures organisations can meet national and global sustainability standards, including frameworks such as GRI, TCFD, BRSR, CSRD, and ISO standards.

This launch is part of LTIMindtree’s broader commitment to driving enterprise digital transformation from an ESG perspective.

Monish Mishra, Chief Business Officer, iNXT, LTIMindtree says “LTIMindtree’s iNXT business is excited to announce the launch of the Smart Spaces Solution. This innovative solution, along with its accelerators, has a comprehensive suite designed to drive and expedite enterprises towards smart building transformations and ESG excellence. Smart Spaces is both modular and adaptable and can be seamlessly integrated with the organisation’s ESG ecosystem.”

Advertisment

Paneesh Rao, Chief Sustainability Officer, LTIMindtree said, “Smart Spaces is an integrated platform that provides a solution in managing the exhaustive data of E, S & G pillar. It not only helps in connecting the campuses at enterprise levels but also ensures value chain and supply chain sustainability. With our ambitious ESG targets like becoming Net Zero by 2040, 85% + increase in renewable energy share by 2030, becoming zero waste to landfill by 2030, an inclusive workforce with 40% women, 10% diverse suppliers, etc. we will benefit by utilising Smart Spaces. It will be an important tool and solution to the ESG community to bring comprehensive benefits and visibility to an organisation’s ESG goals and journey.”

The Smart Spaces 2.0 solution offers global insights with trend analysis on sustainability performance across key pillars: Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG), along with an overall ESG score. Equipped with advanced analytics for gap prediction, it provides recommendations for optimization in areas such as energy efficiency, water conservation, waste recycling, and emission tracking and reduction. The solution also ensures transparency across the supply chain, vendor management, and CSR initiatives.

In addition to promoting sustainability, Smart Spaces 2.0 focuses on improving workplace productivity by enhancing Indoor Environmental Quality and ensuring the dynamic care, safety, and security of occupants.

Advertisment

LTIMindtree has implemented the Smart Spaces 2.0 solution in its offices in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai, with plans to extend the solution to other global offices.

Read More:

Advertisment

o9 Releases 2024 ESG Impact Report Highlighting Sustainability Efforts