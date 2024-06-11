LTTS and IIT Hyderabad Partner to Advance ADAS and C2VX Communication

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) and the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) have announced a collaboration aimed at advancing industry and academia in the fields of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (CV2X) communication. This partnership aims to bring in new technologies across these domains.

LTTS and IIT Hyderabad's collaboration is designed to facilitate research and application of ADAS and CV2X technologies, focusing on improving road safety, efficiency, and the driving experience. The partnership seeks to leverage the combined expertise of both entities to drive innovation and make significant developments in connected vehicle ecosystems.

The project will explore recent advancements in ADAS and CV2X technologies. It includes the development of features within Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, such as collision avoidance, lane departure warning, pedestrian detection, and adaptive cruise control.

Additionally, the project will focus on integrating AI-driven algorithms and sensor technologies to enhance real-time hazard recognition and response capabilities, and on developing robust communication frameworks for Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything communication.

"At IIT Hyderabad, we are dedicated to nurturing a culture of innovation and research excellence. The partnership with LTTS provides an opportunity for our students to immerse in real-world industry projects while equipping them with practical experience and expertise in developing pioneering solutions within the ADAS and CV2X domains. We are confident that it will provide invaluable exposure to cutting-edge technologies, preparing them to excel in shaping a safer and more intelligent mobility industry,” said Dr Rajalakshmi P. Professor and Head of Department (Electrical Engineering), Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad.

“We are excited about the partnership with IIT Hyderabad for the future of connected vehicles. LTTS has a successful track record of offering high-end engineering solutions to global automotive OEMs. By harnessing our collective strengths, we aim to pioneer transformative solutions that will elevate the safety and efficiency standards of connected vehicles”, said Alind Saxena, Executive Director & President of Mobility & Tech at L&T Technology Services.

