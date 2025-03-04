Lyne Originals Launches Powerbox 16 Powerbank

Lyne Originals, a pioneering brand in smart accessories and audio products, is proud to announce the launch of two innovative products designed to enhance everyday experiences - LYNE Powerbox 16, a powerbank.

Advertisment

Compact in size yet mighty in performance, the LYNE Powerbox 16 is built for speed, reliability and ease. Designed to keep devices charged whether you're at home, at work, or on the move, this sleek powerhouse delivers a rapid 22.5W PD output and 15W magnetic wireless charging, supporting multiple charging protocols for all your gadgets. Its 10,000 mAh battery capacity delivers long-lasting power, while the LED battery indicator keeps you informed at all times. Compact yet powerful, the Powerbox 16 comes in black and green colour variants, making it both a stylish and versatile accessory for modern lifestyles.

Pricing and Availability

The LYNE Powerbox 16 is available in the market at a price point of Rs 1,949, on the company's official website and other online and offline retail stores across the country also on E-commere platforms.

Advertisment

Lyne Originals supplies smart accessories and audio products and provides IT products and accessories.

Read more IT News here

Read DQ Channels Bylines here

Advertisment

Read the Editor's posts here

Read the Interviews here