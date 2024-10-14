Maharashtra and LTTS Open integrated Cyber Command & Control Centre

LTTS and Maharashtra State Cyber Department launched an integrated state-level Cyber Command And Control Centre to create a safe and resilient digital environment, empowering citizens, businesses, and critical infrastructure with necessary world class technology & expertise to protect against cyber crimes.

The state-of-the-art-facility was inaugurated by Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Mahape.



L&T Technology Services, in consortium with KPMG Assurance and Consulting Services as Forensics & Technology Investigation partner, has executed this strategic project for Maharashtra Cyber department.

The command and control centre (CCC) will serve as a one stop shop for all grievance management through multiple channels like 14407 (operational from 15th October), web portal, mobile app, among others. The Nodal Cyber Police station and 50 distirct cyber police stations will investigate the cases with help of TAI for citizen and enterprise complaints. Meanwhile, CERT-MH will attend to cyber incidents related to critical infrastructure and national security in coordination with other agencies. CERT-MH shall also provide proactive threat intelligence to the industry using AI technologies.

The centre’s features include -

Dedicated Command & Control Centre Infrastructure at Mahape

Platform integrated with 50+ global Forensic technologies, 17 threat intelligence tools, 13 cyber security tools leveraging AI and block chain technologies

150+ Cyber crime forensics, investigation & technology experts

Enables 50 geographically distributed District Cyber Police Stations across the state

“Maharashtra has set a benchmark to provide a world class platform to tackle Cyber Crimes with global cutting edge technologies and highly skilled cyber experts. This ensures the timely resolution of cyber crimes and assures digital safety for citizens, enterprises and critical infrastructure,” said Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

“L&T Technology Services is delighted to collaborate with the Maharashtra State Cyber Department on this groundbreaking project executed in a record time leveraging our experience in setting up and managing 25+ Smart & Safe Cities command centers and Security Operation Centers,” said Mr. Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director of L&T Technology Services.

