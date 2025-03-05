ManageEngine Expands Log360 into a Security Analytics Platform

ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation, has announced the transformation of Log360—its unified Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) and IT compliance management solution—into a security analytics platform. This shift introduces open APIs and a developer ecosystem, enabling enterprises, system integrators (SIs), and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to enhance threat management and security adaptability. By evolving beyond traditional SIEM capabilities, Log360 aims to become a strategic security asset rather than a cost center.

Core Enhancements Driving Log360’s Evolution

Log360's transformation into a comprehensive security platform builds on key enhancements introduced last year, including:

- Proactive Threat Intelligence: Dark web monitoring powered by Constella Intelligence to identify emerging threats.

- Investigation Triad Capabilities: Faster alert analysis through enriched security event data.

- Advanced Correlation Engine: Enhanced detection of complex security threats through improved correlation rules.

With these advancements, ManageEngine aims to provide organizations with a scalable, future-ready security framework to address evolving cyber threats.

"A platform isn’t defined by just what it does today, but by what it enables tomorrow. With Log360 evolving as a platform, we’re empowering customers and partners to innovate on top of our foundation—whether integrating cutting-edge AI models or niche compliance frameworks. This ecosystem-driven approach turns security from a cost center into a strategic enabler," says Manikandan Thangaraj, vice president at ManageEngine.

Key Features of ManageEngine’s Unified Security Platform

- Unified Visibility with Simplified Management: Provides a single, consolidated view of security data, enabling teams to detect, investigate, and respond to threats without managing multiple tools or dashboards.

- Scalable Customization: Supports API-driven integrations, allowing enterprises, system integrators (SIs), and managed security service providers (MSSPs) to tailor security workflows to their specific needs.

- Accelerated Innovation: Seamlessly integrates AI, machine learning, and advanced security technologies, ensuring organizations stay ahead in threat detection and response.

- Collaborative Threat Intelligence: Facilitates industry-specific threat intelligence sharing, enabling security teams to leverage community-driven insights. ManageEngine Marketplace provides access to extensions and data connectors to enhance incident response.

- Adaptive Compliance Management: Allows organizations to quickly adapt to regulatory changes through developer-driven updates, reducing dependency on vendor-driven upgrades.

ManageEngine Expanding Capabilities with Sacumen Partnership

ManageEngine is strengthening Log360’s platform by expanding its partner and developer ecosystem, integrating AI and ML-driven security tools, and promoting community-driven security innovation. As part of this initiative, ManageEngine has partnered with Sacumen, a cybersecurity product engineering firm, to enhance Log360’s capabilities and extend its security ecosystem.

"Our partnership with ManageEngine reflects our shared vision: empowering enterprises with comprehensive and integrated security solutions. Sacumen's contribution lies in building the bridges—the connectors—that allow Log360 to seamlessly interact with the broader security ecosystem, maximizing its value for customers," says Nitesh Sinha, CEO and founder of Sacumen. "ManageEngine's platform approach coupled with Sacumen's expertise in connector development breaks down the data silos, providing unified visibility and streamlined integration, empowering enterprises to move beyond reactive security and embrace a proactive, data-driven defense."

