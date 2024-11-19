MathWorks and NXP Semiconductors Introduce Model-Based Design Toolbox

MathWorks, a developer of mathematical computing software, and NXP Semiconductors, an automotive processing provider, have announced the availability of the Model-Based Design Toolbox (MBDT) for Battery Management Systems (BMS).

Advertisment

Features of the Toolbox

The MBDT integrates with MATLAB and Simulink, enabling engineers to:

- Model, develop, and validate BMS applications.

- Automate C code generation from MATLAB for NXP Battery Cell Controllers.

- Utilize NXP’s BMS SDK (Software Development Kit) components for streamlined development.

Role of BMS in Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Advertisment

Battery Management Systems play a critical role in electric vehicles by ensuring optimal battery performance, durability, and safety. Key responsibilities of a BMS include monitoring battery conditions, managing energy distribution, and safeguarding against potential faults.

Shift Toward Model-Based Design

The development of BMS for EVs increasingly relies on modeling and simulation techniques.

Advertisment

These methods are essential for:

Fine-tuning algorithms to accommodate specific battery cell types and configurations.

Testing algorithm performance under varying conditions, such as driving behaviour, environmental changes, and system faults.

Model-Based Design simplifies the process of designing and testing BMS algorithms. The new MBDT for BMS allows engineers to directly transition from Simulink models to executing and validating their algorithms on NXP processors.

Advertisment

Impact on Development Processes

By enabling the seamless movement from model to processor, the toolbox aims to reduce the complexity of the BMS development process. It supports faster prototyping and testing, contributing to the efficient development of battery management solutions for modern electric vehicles.

This collaboration highlights the increasing focus on advanced tools to meet the demands of the growing EV market.

Advertisment

Model-Based Design Toolbox for BMS Simplifies Transition from Design to Implementation

Direct Implementation of Simulink Models



The Model-Based Design Toolbox (MBDT) for Battery Management Systems (BMS) enables engineers to implement their Simulink models onto NXP processors directly. This process eliminates the need for manual coding, ensuring that the original algorithms' integrity and efficiency are maintained throughout development.

Integrated I/O Connectivity for Real-World Testing

Advertisment

The MBDT for BMS includes integrated Input/Output (I/O) connectivity, allowing engineers to conduct dynamic testing on hardware prototypes. This functionality provides immediate feedback on system performance and helps engineers analyze how BMS solutions respond to various real-world conditions, such as temperature fluctuations and operational stresses.

Importance of Early Testing

Real-time testing and feedback are crucial for developing reliable and safe Battery Management Systems. By utilizing the MBDT’s testing capabilities, engineers can identify potential issues early in the design process, improving the overall quality and safety of BMS solutions before they are deployed in electric vehicles.

Advertisment

This integration between design and testing is vital for developing advanced, real-world-ready BMS solutions for the electric vehicle industry.

"By enabling engineers to go directly from creating BMS algorithms in Simulink to running them on an NXP processor, we're simplifying and accelerating the development process," said Jim Tung, MathWorks Fellow. “The growth of the EV market demands more efficient, reliable, and safer battery systems, and tools like MBDT that streamline and enhance the engineering process will be critical. Reducing development times, facilitating easier testing, and accelerating market entry will be differentiators in this competitive market.”

Read More:

PLI Scheme for Semiconductors Drives Growth, Srinivasa Gupta, SmartSoC