MATLAB EXPO 2024 Highlights AI, Automotive, and Wireless Advances

MathWorks, a developer of mathematical computing software, concluded MATLAB EXPO 2024 in Bangalore. The conference featured advancements in AI, automotive, and wireless communication industries. Over 600 engineers, scientists, researchers, and educators attended. The event included keynote presentations, panel discussions, customer demo showcases, technology showcases led by MathWorks engineers, and a “Women in Technology” fireside chat on technology trends and engineering innovations.

Program highlights included a keynote session by Qualcomm Vice President-Engineering Dr. Dhananjay Gore titled “On the Path to 6G: Driving Advanced Wireless Technology Evolution,” focusing on advancements in 6G and its evolution.

Industry speakers such as Seema Chopra from Boeing, Kavitha P.S. from Continental India Limited, and academicians like Jyotsna Bapat from IIIT Bangalore shared their insights on the future of engineering and science. Tom Erkkinen, Product Manager for Embedded Code Generation at MathWorks, discussed the company's investments in Model-Based Design to automate design tasks, detect defects, and scale complex digital systems.

MATLAB EXPO 2024 technical sessions covered topics such as AI, electrification, software factories, and wireless communication systems. These sessions provided practical knowledge and real-world examples for participants to apply in their work, enhancing problem-solving capabilities and technical expertise.

Global companies like Qualcomm and startups such as iMedrix and River Mobility showcased their latest products and services in the exhibition area. Attendees explored over 20 demos by MathWorks engineers at the technology showcase, where they engaged with industry-specific applications of MATLAB and Simulink.

“MATLAB EXPO 2024 highlighted incredible technical advancements by leading engineers and scientists," said Sunil Motwani, Country Manager – Sales and Services at MathWorks. "Events like this are crucial for the industry as they foster the exchange of ideas, collaboration, and continuous learning. At MathWorks, we are committed to leading this change by providing a platform where professionals can come together to share knowledge, explore new technologies, and inspire each other. The connections and insights gained here will undoubtedly propel the industry forward, driving innovation and excellence."

