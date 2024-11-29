MAXHUB Interactive Solutions at Education Supply & Franchise Expo 2024

MAXHUB, a provider of communication and collaboration technologies, presented a range of interactive solutions at the Education Supply & Franchise Expo 2024 held in Mumbai. The event highlighted the company’s innovative offerings designed for educational and corporate applications.

Maxhub Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs) for Modern Classrooms

The centrepiece of MAXHUB’s display was the newly introduced E21 Series Interactive Flat Panels, designed to enhance teaching and learning experiences in classrooms.

Key features include:

Touch Capabilities: Supports up to 40 touch points for interactive engagement.

Performance: Powered by Android 13.0 with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage for seamless application use.

Display Sizes: Available in 65-inch, 75-inch, and 86-inch models.

Eye Care and Hygiene: TÜV-certified Eye Care technology reduces eye strain, and an optional antibacterial screen ensures a hygienic learning environment.

Additional IFP Offerings



MAXHUB also showcased:



U3 Series IFPs: Designed for dynamic classroom interactions with advanced display and control features.

V7 Series IFPs: Tailored for corporate environments, facilitating collaboration and teamwork through intuitive tools and high-quality visuals.

UC P30 PTZ Camera

The company introduced the UC P30 PTZ Camera, which provides high-quality audio and video capabilities. This solution is ideal for virtual classrooms and business meetings, supporting enhanced communication and engagement.

MAXHUB’s participation at the expo emphasized its commitment to providing innovative tools that foster interactive and collaborative experiences in education and corporate sectors.

Commenting on MAXHUB’s participation, Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB India, said: “We are pleased to showcase our latest range of interactive solutions at the Education Supply & Franchise Expo in Mumbai. Our focus remains on empowering educators and professionals with tools that enhance engagement, simplify learning, and improve collaboration.”