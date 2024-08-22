MAXHUB Introduces Microsoft Teams Rooms XCore Kit

MAXHUB has launched the Microsoft Teams Rooms XCore Kit, targeting organizations that want to upgrade their Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) setups into smart meeting spaces. The kit is designed to enhance the Microsoft Teams experience by improving audio and video quality while maintaining cost efficiency.

Advertisment

Key Features of XCore Kit

The XCore Kit includes a high-performance compute unit powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core Processor. This simplifies the deployment of Microsoft Teams Rooms by providing pre-loaded software on Windows 11 IoT. The kit also comes with a 10.1” Full HD touch console, offering an intuitive interface that makes it easy for organizations to enhance their meeting spaces.

Support for Audio and Video Peripherals

Advertisment

The XCore Kit supports various audio and video peripherals, including the MAXHUB UC S07 Videobar and BM35 Speakerphone. These devices aim to provide clear communication and improved collaboration, addressing the needs of modern workplaces.

Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB India, commented:

The Microsoft Teams Rooms XCore Kit is a straightforward solution for organizations aiming to improve their meeting spaces. By integrating advanced technology with user-friendly design, it provides the necessary tools to enhance communication, streamline collaboration, and boost overall productivity. Whether it's a small business or a large enterprise, this kit is tailored to meet the diverse needs of modern workplaces, making it easier for teams to connect and work more efficiently.

Advertisment

MAXHUB India Expands Operations Across the Country and Globally

MAXHUB India, a provider of interactive and collaboration technology, is expanding its presence both in India and internationally. Operating in over 80 countries, MAXHUB India offers solutions designed to meet the changing needs of businesses. The company's range of products supports seamless integration across various meeting room setups, enabling organizations to improve collaboration and streamline operations.

Advertisment

Read More:

Tenable finds Microsoft Azure Health Bot vulnerability-Industry Speaks