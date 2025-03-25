MAXHUB Launches a Collaboration Tool V5 Classic C55FA

MAXHUB, a provider of interactive and collaborative technology, has launched the MAXHUB V5 Classic C55FA, a 55-inch 4K ultra HD interactive display designed for collaboration in corporate and educational settings. Offering seamless connectivity, an intuitive touch experience and high-performance audiovisual capabilities, this innovative solution is claimed to make teamwork more efficient, engaging and accessible than ever before.

The MAXHUB V5 Classic C55FA is engineered with 20-point infrared (IR) touch technology, allowing for precise, natural interactions. Featuring an ultra-fast response time of 6.5ms and ±1mm accuracy, users can collaborate effortlessly using fingers or a passive infrared pen; ideal for brainstorming sessions, presentations and training modules.

Equipped with a 55-inch 4K ultra HD display, this interactive flat panel delivers unparalleled clarity with a contrast ratio of 4000:1, NTSC 90% colour gamut and DLED backlighting. The 178° wide viewing angle ensures visibility from all perspectives, making it perfect for both large and small meeting spaces.

The powerful 2.1 channel audio system includes dual 10W speakers and a 20W subwoofer, creating an immersive sound experience for video conferences, presentations and interactive sessions.

Designed to support a wide range of business applications, the MAXHUB V5 Classic C55FA features USB 3.0, USB Type-C, HDMI, and RS232 ports, providing seamless integration with multiple devices. It is fully compatible with Windows, Mac OS X, Chrome, and Linux, ensuring smooth operations across different platforms.

For enhanced video conferencing, this interactive display includes a built-in 12MP camera and six high-performance microphones with an 8-meter voice pickup range, delivering clear, uninterrupted communication in hybrid and remote work environments.

“The MAXHUB V5 Classic C55FA is more than just a display; it’s a game-changing collaboration hub designed to elevate teamwork and engagement across industries,” said Pankaj Jha, MD, MAXHUB India. “Whether in a corporate boardroom, a higher education classroom, or a training facility, this solution is tailored to enhance productivity and interaction.”

