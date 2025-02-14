MAXHUB Showcased AI-Enabled V7 Series and U3 Series at CMDA IT Expo

MAXHUB, a provider of collaborative technology solutions, participated in the CMDA IT Expo on February 10-11, 2025, at The Westin Pune, India. Organized by the Computer Media Dealers Association (CMDA), the event featured IT vendors and manufacturers presenting the latest technology innovations. MAXHUB highlighted its AI-enabled V7 Series interactive flat panel displays and the U3 Series, E21 Series, and Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) solutions, focusing on applications in corporate and education environments.

Advertisment

AI-Enabled Interactive Displays for Corporate and Education Sectors

MAXHUB demonstrated the capabilities of the V7 Series, designed to enhance collaboration in meeting rooms, boardrooms, and classrooms. The display integrates AI-driven features for improved engagement and streamlined workflows.

Features of the Education Sector

Advertisment

- 50MP AI-Powered Camera: Intelligent tracking keeps educators and students in focus during virtual and hybrid lessons.

- 4K Interactive Display: High-resolution visuals provide an immersive learning experience.

- AI-Driven Audio Enhancements: Features such as Auto Framing, Speaker Tracking, and noise reduction ensure clear communication.

- Wireless Collaboration: Ultrasonic and peer-to-peer (P2P) screen sharing enables seamless content sharing for interactive lessons.

Features for the Corporate Sector

- AI-Powered Trident Lens System: Integrated with a 4K interactive display for enhanced meeting presentations.

- Advanced Audio Technology: AI noise reduction and adaptive spatial sound improve audio clarity in large or noisy conference rooms.

- Collaboration Tools: Designed to support remote and in-person meetings with enhanced communication features.

Advertisment

MAXHUB's solutions at the Expo focused on improving workplace and educational collaboration through AI-driven technology.

“The V7 Series represents a significant leap forward in how technology can enhance both education and corporate collaboration,” said Pankaj Jha, Managing Director of MAXHUB India. “We were thrilled to showcase this innovative solution at the CMDA IT Expo, where educators, IT professionals, and corporate leaders could experience its potential to transform their respective environments.”

MAXHUB Showcases AI-Driven Solutions at CMDA IT Expo 2025

Advertisment

The CMDA IT Expo provided a platform for IT professionals, educators, and corporate leaders to explore emerging technologies. MAXHUB presented its AI-enabled collaboration solutions, focusing on applications in education and corporate environments. The company's participation emphasised the role of advanced interactive displays in enhancing communication, engagement, and productivity across industries.

Read More:

Advertisment

India’s DPDP Act: Strengthening Data Protection and Compliance

Empowering Business and Infrastructure with AI Solutions