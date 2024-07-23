MediaMint Names Rajeev Butani as CEO

MediaMint, a global AI-powered revenue and media operations services provider supported by Everstone Capital and Recognize, has announced the appointment of Rajeev Butani as its new Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Butani takes over from Aditya Vuchi, the current CEO and co-founder, who will remain involved with the company as a member of its Board of Directors.

“As we continue to accelerate innovation and revenue realization for businesses worldwide, we are excited to have Rajeev serve as CEO to guide us through the next phase of MediaMint’s expansion,” said Mr. Vuchi, who served as MediaMint’s CEO for 14 years. “Rajeev has served as Executive Chairman of the company and understands our business and culture. We look forward to his collaboration with MediaMint leadership, employees, and customers to build on our past successes.”

Before joining MediaMint in 2023 as Executive Chairman, Rajeev Butani spent over 25 years at Accenture. His most recent role at Accenture was senior managing director and group technology officer for the global communications, media, and technology operating group. He also served on Accenture's Global Leadership Council.

“Rajeev is the right person to help drive adoption of MediaMint’s next-generation services and going forward to help us identify acquisitions that will complement MediaMint’s vision of an AI-powered platform of services,” said Avnish Mehra, Vice Chairman of Private Equity at Everstone Capital, and David Wasserman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Recognize. “We are delighted to have Aditya’s full support in this transition and look forward to Rajeev’s stewardship as we expand MediaMint’s global business.”

MediaMint employs 2,000 people across its offices in San Francisco, New York, Hyderabad, and Krakow, providing operational support for digital marketing. This includes ad operations, creative services, and customer services. The company supports over 100 global clients, including leading digital marketing platforms, publishers, and agencies. As digital marketing grows due to the rise of digital channels, creator platforms, enhanced data capabilities, and user-generated content, MediaMint is well-positioned to help businesses optimize advertising performance and reduce operational costs associated with digital ad platforms, ad operations, and ad creative management.

