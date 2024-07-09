MediaTek India Launches ‘MediaTek Connect Program’

MediaTek, a fabless semiconductor company, launched the MediaTek Connect Program, aimed at the community of technology and gadget enthusiasts. MediaTek Connect will allow the community to discover and engage with MediaTek's latest innovations.

The launch event included discussions on how MediaTek's innovative technologies are driving the adoption of smart ecosystems, smartphones, and smart devices in India. The event also featured the newly launched CMF Phone 1, the first smartphone in India powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. This 4nm-class chipset provides power efficiency and advanced capabilities, supporting multitasking, high-quality captures, strong performance, and enhanced AI computing.

Finbarr Moynihan, Vice President of Corporate Marketing at MediaTek said, “The launch of the MediaTek Connect program will allow the community to get up close with some of our latest innovations. As a MediaTek Connect member, you will enjoy numerous perks, including exclusive access to the latest devices powered by MediaTek, invitations to premium events and experiences, opportunities to learn directly from the global leaders and masterminds behind our cutting-edge innovations, and the chance to network with fellow enthusiasts and participate in exciting activities and contests.”

The Connect program is a platform for MediaTek’s tech community, emphasizing its commitment to fostering deeper engagement with the audience. MediaTek's portfolio includes MediaTek Dimensity for 5G smartphones, MediaTek Helio G series for 4G gaming smartphones, MediaTek Pentonic for smart TV technologies, MediaTek Kompanio for ARM-based Chromebooks, MediaTek Filogic for Wi-Fi 6/6E and Wi-Fi 7 solutions, MediaTek Genio for Internet of Things, and MediaTek Dimensity Auto for automotive technologies.

Akis Evangelidis, Co-Founder of Nothing said, "Following Phone (2a)'s incredible reception and success, CMF Phone 1 will be a breath of fresh air in a stagnating market segment that has seen more of the same in recent years. It leverages Nothing's innovation and strength in design to bring something unique, fun, and functional to the market with its interchangeable design while doubling down on core product user needs and elevating the experience with Nothing OS. This includes equipping it with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 5G processor, making it the first device to launch in India with this processor and one of the top-performing smartphones in its segment."

The event included discussions on the role of technology in everyday life. A fireside chat session, hosted by 91 Mobiles and moderated by Rajiv Makhni, covered the latest smartphone trends and innovations and how these advancements help brands develop new technologies.

Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, of Marketing & Communications, at MediaTek, said, “This event aligns with MediaTek's commitment to democratizing technology and making innovation accessible to all. Our collaboration with Nothing for the launch of the CMF Phone 1, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300, is designed to deliver cutting-edge technology and enhanced connectivity. This enables consumers to enjoy uninterrupted streaming and an improved gaming experience. MediaTek Connect aims to bring the tech community closer to the technology and enable them to make informed buying decisions based on their diverse needs.”

The MediaTek Connect Program is an initiative to empower Gen-Z to achieve their goals with smarter devices and technologies powered by MediaTek. The event showcased MediaTek’s technology portfolio, highlighting its impact on daily life. MediaTek and 91mobiles, a gadget research website in India, will support the Connect program, providing community members exclusive access to the latest innovations, invite-only experiences, and activities.

