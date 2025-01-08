MediaTek Joins NVIDIA in NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip

MediaTek announced it has collaborated with NVIDIA on the design of the NVIDIA GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip for NVIDIA Project DIGITS, a personal AI supercomputer.

Advertisment

Comments

MediaTek is a chip supplier for smartphones, smart TVs, Arm-based Chromebooks, Android tablets and voice assistant devices (VAD). The company has invested heavily in bringing the best AI, connectivity and multi-media experiences to Arm-based system-on-a-chip (SoC) devices, across different platforms and users, with best-in-class power efficiency. MediaTek has brought all its technology expertise to this collaboration with NVIDIA to deliver a market-leading platform.

“Our collaboration with NVIDIA on the GB10 Superchip aligns with MediaTek’s vision of helping make great technology accessible to anyone,” said MediaTek Vice Chairman and CEO Rick Tsai. “Along with NVIDIA, we are working to usher in a new era of innovation and make AI ubiquitous.”

Advertisment

“The age of AI is here. The combination of MediaTek’s industry-leading CPU performance and power efficiency with NVIDIA’s accelerated computing technologies will drive the next wave of innovation,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. “Project DIGITS, with the new GB10 Superchip designed with MediaTek, makes our most powerful Grace Blackwell platform more accessible – placing it in the hands of developers, researchers and students to solve the most pressing issues of our time.”

This collaboration is the latest between the two companies, building on MediaTek’s work with NVIDIA to bring drivers and passengers novel experiences inside the car with new MediaTek Dimensity Auto Cockpit chips.

Read more from Archana Verma