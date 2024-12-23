MediaTek Unveils Dimensity 8400 SoC with Advanced AI Capabilities

MediaTek has introduced the Dimensity 8400, a new smartphone chipset designed to deliver advanced AI capabilities in the premium smartphone market. Building on the foundation of the flagship Dimensity 9400, the Dimensity 8400 features an All Big Core CPU architecture paired with a robust Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and MediaTek’s Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE). The chipset aims to enhance AI-driven applications by enabling sophisticated agentic AI functionalities.

Performance Highlights

The Dimensity 8400 features an eight-core Arm Cortex-A725 processor clocked at up to 3.25GHz. Compared to its predecessor, the Dimensity 8300, the new chip offers:

- 41% Improvement in Multi-Core Performance: Delivering faster and more efficient processing.

- 44% Reduction in Peak Power Usage: Enhancing energy efficiency for prolonged usage.

Gaming Enhancements

The SoC integrates the Arm Mali-G720 GPU, offering a significant boost in gaming performance:

- 24% Higher Peak Performance: Enabling smoother graphics rendering.

- 42% Improved Power Efficiency: Optimizing energy usage during gameplay.

The GPU is supported by MediaTek Frame Rate Converter (MFRC) for seamless gameplay and Adaptive Gaming Technology (MAGT) 3.0 for real-time performance optimization in gaming and applications.

AI and Application Support

The Dimensity 8400’s NPU 880 supports a wide range of large language and machine learning models, enabling applications such as:

- Language translation and rewriting.

- Contextual replies and AI-powered recordings.

- Media generation.

The integrated Dimensity Agentic AI Engine (DAE), first introduced in the Dimensity 9400, enhances the development of agentic AI applications that anticipate user needs and adapt dynamically.

Market Impact

MediaTek’s Dimensity 8400 is poised to bring enhanced AI performance, efficient power usage, and immersive gaming experiences to the premium smartphone segment. By integrating advanced technologies, the chipset offers a robust platform for next-generation mobile applications.

“MediaTek is redefining premium smartphone experiences with the Dimensity 8400, unleashing creativity with generative and agentic AI applications and taking mobile gaming even further,” said Dr. Yenchi Lee, General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. “Our All Big Core design, which we’ve also integrated into our flagship chips, highlights the impressive performance and efficiency that can go hand-in-hand so consumers don’t have to compromise.”

Advanced Imaging and Connectivity Features of the MediaTek Dimensity 8400

The MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset integrates the Imagiq 1080 Image Signal Processor (ISP), equipped with advanced QPD remosaic technology. This feature enhances imaging capabilities by capturing more light, enabling faster and more accurate focusing, and producing high-resolution images. The ISP also supports HDR recording across the entire zoom range, enabling high-quality video capture.

Key Features of the Dimensity 8400

Enhanced Connectivity

- 5G-A Modem: Supports up to 3CC Carrier Aggregation (CA) with download speeds of up to 5.17Gbps for seamless 5G connectivity.

- Network Observation System (NOS): Provides precise switching between 5G and Wi-Fi networks, improving power efficiency and ensuring stable connectivity.

Display Support



- WQHD+ Resolution: Supports displays with refresh rates up to 144Hz for smooth visuals.

- Dual Screen Compatibility: Enables the use of two displays simultaneously for multitasking.

Versatility in Applications

The Dimensity 8400’s advanced imaging and connectivity features position it as a robust choice for premium smartphones. These capabilities are designed to meet the demands of high-resolution imaging, efficient networking, and smooth user experiences.