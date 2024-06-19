MediaTek Upskills Indian Retailers on Smart Device Ecosystem

MediaTek, a global fabless semiconductor company, has announced the completion of its annual retailer and consumer education program for 2024.

The campaign targeted key cities, including Delhi/NCR, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, aiming to raise awareness and educate retailers on premium technologies powered by MediaTek Dimensity 5G Series and MediaTek Helio G Series, including MediaTek Helio G99.

The program educated retailers on the full range of MediaTek chipsets, highlighting their capabilities in smartphones and various smart devices, such as smart speakers, Wi-Fi routers, Chromebooks, and TVs. Retailers learned about MediaTek-powered smartphones and the latest technologies, including integrated 5G, AI, camera enhancements, video streaming, and gaming advancements, which are enhancing user experiences. This program also aims to help retailers effectively explain the technology behind popular smart devices to consumers.

"Leveraging last year's success, we've effectively achieved our objective of educating retailers and consumers about our flagship offerings. This year, we are excited to expand our focus beyond smartphones to include smart speakers, Wi-Fi Routers, Chromebooks, and TVs, educating retailers about our wider product range. The Retailer Education Program has reached many retailers through interactive in-store interactions to ensure that frontline employees and retailers are well-equipped to respond to consumer inquiries regarding the MediaTek Dimensity and MediaTek Helio series of chipsets. We're committed to solidifying MediaTek's market position, supporting our retail partners, and delivering exceptional consumer experiences through industry-leading, and innovative technologies", said Anuj Sidharth, Deputy Director, Marketing & Communication, MediaTek India.

MediaTek's Dimensity 5G series, including the 9000, 8000, 7000, and 6000 series, provides a combination of connectivity, multimedia, AI, imaging innovations, and gaming support with the latest MediaTek HyperEngine Gaming Technology. These chips power a range of devices from flagship to mainstream smartphones, driving the latest 5G smartphones from brands such as OPPO, Vivo, OnePlus, Realme, POCO, Redmi, Nothing, Xiaomi, iQOO, Samsung, Motorola, and Lava.

The program offers comprehensive training and support for retailers and their associates, helping them gain knowledge about innovative smartphone and smart device features powered by MediaTek.

The initiative also includes various on-ground activities for both retailers and consumers to increase awareness of MediaTek’s smartphone capabilities.

