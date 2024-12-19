Micromax and Phison Announces MiPhi Joint Venture

Micromax Informatics and Phison have launched MiPhi, a joint venture designed to advance India's technology capabilities. This partnership aligns with India's "Making AI in India" initiative, supporting the nation's goal of becoming a leader in artificial intelligence.

MiPhi leverages Micromax's experience in consumer electronics and Phison's innovations in NAND controllers and storage technologies to drive technological progress. The collaboration aims to enhance GPU efficiency and deliver advanced NAND storage solutions, introducing cost-effective and energy-efficient AI capabilities. This initiative seeks to expand product offerings and contribute to India's position in the global AI and technology landscape.

“We are thrilled to announce our joint venture with Phison, uniting our capabilities to drive a new wave of innovation in the Indian technology landscape,” said Rahul Sharma, Co-founder, Micromax Informatics. “By combining our local market expertise with Phison’s critical technological prowess, we are poised to deliver breakthrough solutions. The joint venture kicks off a new chapter to harness the full potential of emerging technologies and contribute to the future of digital transformation across industries. With this venture, we aim to bring down the cost of GPU by 1/10th by bringing the lowest per token cost in the world. This will help us in disrupting the AI landscape not only in India but also in specific agreed-upon regions.”

“India has been a hub for technological growth, and now the vision set forth by the government further enables homegrown companies to innovate at an exponentially higher rate,” said K.S. Pua, CEO of Phison. “Phison is delighted to partner with Micromax. Together, we are committed to leveraging our combined resources and expertise to establish MiPhi as a leading force in India’s NAND storage ecosystem. By uniting Micromax’s local market understanding with Phison’s world-class storage technologies, we’re well-positioned to create impactful solutions across SMBs, automotive, IoT, AI, enterprise workloads, and beyond.”

MiPhi Joint Venture to Empower Indian Market with NAND Storage Solutions

MiPhi, a joint venture between Micromax and Phison, aims to provide NAND storage solutions for the Indian market and other specific regions. This collaboration leverages Micromax’s customer relationships in India and Phison’s expertise in NAND storage technology to foster a strong partnership, expanding opportunities across enterprise, consumer, embedded, AI, and security applications.

Micromax, an established Indian electronics brand, and Phison, a global leader in NAND storage solutions, will position MiPhi as an innovation hub in India. Phison’s portfolio includes over 2,000 patents and significant investments in R&D, enhancing MiPhi's operations with vital technical insights.

Strategic Focus

MiPhi will focus on:

- Local Partnerships: Utilizing Micromax’s relationships with Indian clients and Phison’s advanced NAND storage solutions to strengthen India's technological infrastructure and encourage industry collaborations.

- Local Sales Channels: Establishing sales teams across India, targeting embedded solutions for various applications, including automobiles, IoT, mobile devices, data centres, IT hubs, consumer devices, and removable storage systems. The company will also offer customized design solutions for AI and security applications.

- Manufacturing in India: Operating manufacturing sites in Hyderabad, Telangana, Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, and Noida, Uttar Pradesh, to enhance the country’s manufacturing capabilities.

Commitment to Growth

Phison’s commitment includes local RMA services and dedicated sales channels to India and other agreed-upon regions, ensuring comprehensive support and efficient customer service.

This strategic alliance aims to drive MiPhi’s contribution to India's technological future, accelerating the growth of the country's storage economy.

