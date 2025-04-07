Milestone Systems Releases XProtect 2025 R1 with Cloud Integration

Milestone Systems has announced the release of XProtect 2025 R1, the latest update to its open-platform video management software (VMS). The new release introduces expanded cloud integration capabilities and enhanced video analytics for vehicle identification, aiming to improve platform accessibility and operational efficiency across deployments.

The update, effective from March 18, 2025, extends Arcules Plugin compatibility to XProtect Professional+, Expert, and Corporate editions. Previously limited to XProtect Corporate, the plugin has now been restructured as a standalone device solution, removing the requirement for interconnect licensing.

This enhancement enables broader use of Arcules’ Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) platform, supporting direct video and alarm flow between Arcules and XProtect. System integrators and end users across different deployment scales can now implement hybrid surveillance environments more efficiently.

Advanced Vehicle Analytics in XProtect License Plate Recognition (LPR)

The release also updates the XProtect LPR extension, introducing advanced capabilities for vehicle identification and tracking. Key features include:

Vehicle Classification: Differentiates vehicle types such as motorcycles, passenger cars, and buses.

Color Recognition: Assists in fast vehicle identification for security and law enforcement.

Make and Model Detection: Improves identification accuracy in investigations.

Vehicle Angle Detection: Determines vehicle orientation relative to the camera.

These analytics enhance the ability of security teams to identify and filter vehicles of interest quickly, streamlining investigative workflows and response time.

The improved analytics support city planning and urban mobility initiatives through traffic flow optimisation based on vehicle movement patterns, congestion management through data-driven analysis, environmental impact assessments using traffic insights, and infrastructure development planning informed by usage patterns.

Milestone Systems continues to advance its video management solutions with updates that support evolving security, operational, and urban planning needs. The XProtect 2025 R1 release reflects a strategic focus on platform openness, cloud integration, and applied video intelligence across sectors.

