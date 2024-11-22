Moloco Partners with LG Electronics for Ad Solutions on LG Channels

Moloco, an operational machine learning and performance advertising provider, has been chosen by LG Electronics as its partner to drive video ad delivery and demand generation for LG Channels in India. This partnership will enable Moloco to power in-stream video advertisements on LG Channels, helping advertisers craft impactful campaigns for the Indian market.

LG Channels: Expanding Premium Content and Accessibility

LG Channels is a free, ad-supported streaming service available on approximately 220 million LG smart TVs worldwide, offering over 3,800 channels across 29 countries. Since its launch in India in late September 2023, LG Channels has featured around 70 popular channels covering news, movies, music, and entertainment, with plans to expand further to include more Indian programming. The service allows viewers accustomed to premium FAST (Free Ad-Supported Television) services on mobile to experience diverse content on larger screens without the need for logins or subscriptions.

Advanced Advertising Opportunities with Moloco

With Moloco's expertise, LG Channels will offer in-stream advertising supported by advanced targeting capabilities tailored to the Indian market. Advertisers will benefit from precise targeting options based on factors such as:

- Channels

- Language

- Region

This makes LG Channels an attractive platform for brands looking to optimize and measure campaign performance in India.

Leveraging Global Expertise for the Indian Market

By leveraging Moloco’s global expertise in streaming media and Connected TV (CTV) advertising, including in major markets like the United States, this collaboration will enable advertisers to run more effective campaigns on LG Channels. The partnership aims to provide tailored, seamless ad experiences to over 10 million Indian households with access to LG Channels, empowering brands to engage their audiences and achieve measurable results.

Moloco and LG Electronics’ collaboration marks a significant step in bringing advanced CTV advertising solutions to India, creating new opportunities for both advertisers and viewers in this growing market.

Jay Trinidad, the head of Streaming Monetization at Moloco, added: “By combining LG Channels’ rich content offering and strong presence in India with Moloco’s expertise as a leader in ML-based advertising solutions, we’re confident advertisers will benefit from a blend of brand-building and performance advertising across both mobile and TV. Moloco is committed to providing robust support to ensure LG Channels users in India enjoy an immersive viewing experience while helping advertisers achieve measurable success with their campaigns.”

